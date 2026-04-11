Nigeria Orders Passport Recall for Citizens Who Renounced Citizenship

The Nigerian government has mandated the immediate withdrawal and deactivation of passports from individuals who have formally renounced their citizenship, aiming to preserve the integrity of the country's citizenship framework.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has mandated the immediate withdrawal and deactivation of Nigerian passports held by individuals who have formally renounced their citizenship. This directive, announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, via his official X account on Saturday, emphasizes the government's commitment to upholding the integrity of Nigeria's citizenship framework and preventing the misuse of official travel documents.

The order, as stated in a statement released by the minister’s media aide, Alao Babatunde, explicitly targets individuals whose renunciation of Nigerian citizenship has been officially approved by the President, in accordance with the Nigerian constitution. This move reinforces the legal implications of renouncing citizenship, which includes the forfeiture of all rights and privileges associated with Nigerian nationality. Nigeria, while allowing dual citizenship for citizens by birth, clearly stipulates that those who choose to renounce their citizenship lose access to national identification and travel documents, among other benefits. The latest directive serves as a clear indication that retaining a Nigerian passport after renunciation is no longer permissible under the law.\The government's stance stresses that citizenship constitutes the basis for sovereign identity. Relinquishing citizenship therefore entails relinquishing the privileges associated with it. While the government has not disclosed specific figures on the number of Nigerians who have formally renounced their citizenship, the directive signals a more rigorous approach by authorities regarding nationality and documentation. It further highlights the distinct legal separation between citizenship status and documentation, particularly for individuals who have acquired foreign nationality and opted to relinquish their Nigerian identity. The official statement refrained from providing specific details on the processes for identifying the affected individuals or a precise timeline for the complete execution of this order. The legal foundation for this directive is rooted in Section 29 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which outlines the procedure and consequences of renouncing Nigerian citizenship. According to this provision, an adult Nigerian can voluntarily renounce citizenship through a formal declaration. The formal process involves submitting an application to the Ministry of Interior and completing the prescribed renunciation form, which is accessible online or at the ministry’s offices. The application requires supporting documents like a birth certificate, an indigeneship letter, passport photographs, a sworn oath of renunciation, and a copy of the applicant’s Nigerian passport. Additionally, applicants must provide a letter from the country whose citizenship they plan to acquire, confirming their eligibility upon renunciation. Fees are also associated with the process, a non-refundable N20,000 for the application and another N50,000 after approval. The final step is registration by the president, at which point the individual officially ceases to be a citizen of Nigeria. \The minister clarified that the directive specifically addresses the holding of a Nigerian passport, a sovereign document, after one has ceased to be a citizen. The constitution, through Section 29, provides the legal basis for the government’s action, stressing that once citizenship is renounced, holding a Nigerian passport is no longer permissible. The implication is that individuals who have renounced their citizenship are no longer entitled to possess a Nigerian passport and are expected to surrender it to the relevant authorities. This measure is intended to safeguard the integrity of Nigerian documentation and to prevent any potential misuse of these documents. The government’s move demonstrates a proactive approach to maintaining the credibility of its national identity system and ensuring that the rights and responsibilities of citizenship are respected. By enforcing this directive, the government aims to strengthen its control over citizenship-related matters and prevent any unauthorized use of official documents by individuals who are no longer recognized as citizens of Nigeria. The move reflects the government's commitment to upholding the law and preventing any abuse of the privileges and documentation that come with Nigerian citizenship. The emphasis is on the clear distinction between citizenship status and the documents that represent it, ensuring that only those who are legally citizens of Nigeria are authorized to possess and use Nigerian passports





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