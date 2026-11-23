Nigerian opposition parties prepare for a November 30 summit in Abuja to sign a cooperation covenant, but internal disputes over presidential ambitions threaten the alliance's unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nigeria n opposition parties are intensifying efforts to form a united political front to challenge President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in the 2027 presidential election. Despite growing calls for consolidation, the alliance faces significant internal friction as competing presidential ambitions among its members threaten to fracture the coalition before it can effectively mobilize against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

November 30 Summit in Abuja Sets Cooperation Agenda

A coalition of six opposition parties and factions has scheduled its second summit for 30 November in Abuja, a date chosen after an earlier meeting on 23 November was postponed to accommodate party campaign schedules. During this upcoming gathering, participating groups are expected to sign a formal Covenant for Democratic Renewal, which outlines frameworks for political cooperation, democratic renewal, and electoral integrity without requiring any party to dissolve its existing structures or surrender its individual political identity. The coalition is coordinated by Salihu Lukman, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, and includes the Allied Peoples Movement, Nigeria Democratic Congress, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Redemption Party, and the Social Democratic Party.

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Competing Presidential Tickets Create Internal Friction

The primary obstacle to unity stems from the fact that all participating parties have already submitted separate presidential tickets to the Independent National Electoral Commission. The African Democratic Congress is backing Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi, the Allied Peoples Movement is supporting Seyi Makinde and Lawal Daura, the Nigeria Democratic Congress features Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the faction of the Peoples Democratic Party is nominating Sandy Onor and Umaru Babangida. This multiplicity of candidates makes it difficult to agree on a single common nominee, as each leader maintains active campaigns and distinct regional bases of support that they are unwilling to abandon for the sake of a compromised coalition.

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Rumors of Withdrawal Spark Confusion and Denials

Tensions escalated further on 21 November when a coalition of support groups previously backing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced its endorsement of the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, citing the need for opposition cooperation and regional power rotation. While reports surfaced suggesting that Atiku had withdrawn from the race, he firmly rejected these claims through his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, insisting that he remains in the contest and is determined to challenge President Tinubu. The African Democratic Congress also distanced itself from the withdrawal rumors, with spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi stating that no official communication came from the party and warning against unauthorized statements that could mislead the public.

Strategic Implications for 2027 Electoral Landscape

The inability to agree on a common candidate undermines the opposition's ability to present a cohesive challenge to the incumbent administration, potentially allowing the ruling party to maintain its dominance through a fragmented opposition vote. As negotiations remain inconclusive, the diverging interests of leaders like Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, and Atiku Abubakar highlight the deep structural divisions within the political landscape. The success of the upcoming covenant depends largely on whether these parties can prioritize collective electoral victory over individual political survival in the months leading up to the 2027 elections.