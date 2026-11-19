Political analysts hold divergent views on whether Nigerian opposition parties can unite behind a single 2027 presidential candidate despite legal constraints.

Political analysts are currently divided on whether the opposition in Nigeria can successfully field a single presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general elections. The debate intensifies as the election date approaches, with expert opinions split on the feasibility of unity against the incumbent.

On one side of the debate, some legal and political experts argue that the statutory window for forming such alliances has closed. Conversely, others maintain that practical mechanisms still exist for opposition groups to converge, even if the timeline is tight. This disagreement highlights the complex landscape of Nigerian electoral politics and the strategic challenges facing those seeking to unseat the current administration.

Also read Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says opposition cannot agree on 2027 presidential candidate

Coalition Efforts and Timeline Pressures

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, has publicly declared that it is too late for opposition parties to reach a consensus on a presidential candidate. He told Senate correspondents that while a united front could theoretically challenge the All Progressives Congress, the remaining time is insufficient for the necessary negotiations and agreements. This stance suggests that the logistical and legal hurdles are now insurmountable for effective unity.

The Salihu Lukman-led Coalition of Democracy has been spearheading efforts among six political parties to produce a single nominee. These parties include the African Democratic Congress, Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, People's Redemption Party, and Alliance for Democracy of the People. A key meeting was scheduled for November 23 to sign a democratic renewal pact, marking a critical step in this consolidation process.

Advertisement

Legal Constraints vs Practical Mobilization

Professor Hassan Saliu, immediate past president of the Nigeria Political Science Association and a lecturer at the University of Ilorin, stated that the legal window for the opposition to present a common candidate has technically closed. He emphasized that members cannot legally migrate to another party to support a new common candidate at this late stage. However, he noted that the practical window remains open if significant voter education and mobilization efforts are undertaken.

Professor Saliu explained that overcoming the legal barriers would require educating the electorate to drop support for certain candidates and concentrate votes on the agreed-upon nominee. He questioned the feasibility of this approach, noting that some presidential candidates might refuse to step aside if they harbor ambitions for the presidency. He added that the lack of differentiation among parties makes such unity difficult to sustain.

Divergent Views on Strategic Viability

Dr. Isaac Mamkaa, a political scientist and senior lecturer at the College of Education in Katsina-Ala, argued that it is not too late for opposition parties to present a single candidate. He highlighted that there is still more than a month remaining before the presidential election, allowing for a one-minute plan in politics. He believes opposition candidates can still brainstorm and converge to face the ruling party's nominee effectively.

Dr. Mamkaa clarified that while the Electoral Act makes it too late to change or substitute presidential and vice-presidential candidates, other positions remain flexible. He suggested that if parties nominate a single presidential candidate, they could share positions such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, ministerial roles, and other appointments. This strategy would allow them to distribute power among themselves if they win, bypassing the legal constraints on top tickets.

Advertisement

Final Assessments and Future Implications

Former federal lawmaker Senator Ayo Arise dismissed the notion of opposition unity as late, needless, and impossible. His perspective reinforces the view held by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu that the current political climate does not favor a consolidated challenge. This sentiment reflects the entrenched nature of the ruling party's dominance and the fragmentation within the opposition ranks.

The ongoing debate underscores the high stakes of the 2027 election and the strategic dilemmas facing Nigerian political parties. While some experts see practical pathways to unity through power-sharing agreements, others point to legal and timing barriers that render such efforts futile. The outcome will depend on the ability of opposition leaders to navigate these complex constraints and present a cohesive front to the electorate.