Nigeria has opened its 2026 oil and gas licensing round, offering 40 blocks across onshore, shallow water and deep offshore terrains. Registration opened on November 20, 2026 and will close on January 15, 2027.

Nigeria has opened applications for its 2026 oil and gas licensing round, offering 40 petroleum blocks to companies interested in investing in the country's upstream petroleum sector.

Nigeria 2026 Oil and Gas Licensing Round Opens

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission opened the registration portal on November 20, 2026. Interested companies have until January 15, 2027 to complete their registration and prequalification processes. The 40 blocks are spread across three categories. They comprise 17 onshore blocks, 14 shallow water blocks and nine deep offshore blocks.

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The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications and Media, Eniola Akinkuotu. It urged prospective investors to visit the portal to access the full list of available blocks, bidding guidelines and frequently asked questions. The statement read, The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission wishes to inform the general public that the 2026 licensing round portal is now live. On offer are 40 oil and gas blocks across three terrains.

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The blocks are grouped as follows: Onshore (17), shallow water (14) and deep offshore (9). Interested bidders are urged to visit the site to view the full list of the 40 blocks, as well as the guidelines and frequently asked questions. According to the NUPRC, the licensing round will be conducted in five stages. These begin with registration and prequalification, followed by access to data, submission of technical and commercial bids, technical evaluation and a commercial conference.

The licensing round was first announced by the commission's Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, on October 6, 2026. The announcement followed approval by President Bola Tinubu, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources. It was accompanied by statutory advertisements in local and international newspapers, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act. With the registration portal now open, the next major activity is the pre-bid conference scheduled to hold in Lagos on December 16, 2026.

Registration Portal And Application Process Details

The NUPRC said it would provide further information and updates through the bidding portal and its official social media platforms. According to the NUPRC's 2026 Licensing Round Guidelines and Frequently Asked Questions, applications are to be completed electronically through the official licensing round portal at br2026.nuprc.gov.ng. Interested companies should visit the portal, which contains the full list of available blocks, bidding guidelines, frequently asked questions, prequalification criteria, maps and other relevant documents.

Companies seeking to participate must create an account on the portal and complete the electronic registration process. Applicants are required to provide a valid work email address for verification and submit their corporate details, including their country of incorporation, registration number and address. Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of $10,000. The payment details are contained in Schedule F of the licensing round guidelines.

The commission must receive value for the payment by the application deadline. Companies are advised to follow the payment instructions on the portal and ensure the transaction is completed early enough to avoid missing the deadline. After registration, applicants must upload the documents required for prequalification. The NUPRC's requirements cover legal and corporate information, technical experience, financial capacity, and health, safety and environmental compliance.

For legal and corporate requirements, companies are expected to provide documents such as their certificate of incorporation, particulars of shareholders and directors, memorandum and articles of association, organisational chart and beneficial ownership declaration. The beneficial ownership declaration must cover persons with at least five per cent control or interest in the company.

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Nigerian companies are also required to provide a letter of good standing from the Corporate Affairs Commission and valid tax clearance certificates covering the preceding three years or the period since incorporation. For technical prequalification, applicants must demonstrate experience relevant to the terrain or category of block they intend to bid for.

Technical And Financial Prequalification Requirements Explained

Companies that do not independently possess the required experience may rely on a partnership, technical services agreement or support from a parent company, provided the relevant agreements and supporting documents are submitted. For financial prequalification, applicants are expected to provide audited financial statements for the last three years, bank letters showing available funds or credit facilities, records of capital expenditure, or binding commitments for equity or financing.

The commission will assess whether applicants have the financial capacity to meet the minimum work programme and other financial obligations associated with the blocks. Companies must also provide their health, safety and environmental policies and management system documents, as well as records of major accidents or enforcement actions within the preceding five years. Companies that do not independently meet all the requirements may participate through a consortium, subject to the conditions set out in the licensing guidelines.

A consortium must have at least two members and submit a consortium agreement identifying the lead member, the roles of participating companies and their respective interests. The designated operator must hold at least a 30 per cent participating interest. Each consortium member must satisfy the applicable legal requirements, while the operator is expected to meet the technical, financial and health, safety and environmental requirements.

After completing the registration and uploading the required documents, companies must submit their applications through the portal before the deadline. Applicants are advised to check their submissions carefully before final submission.