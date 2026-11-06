Nigeria OPay USSD Check Eligibility N50000 NERSI Relief Support

Nigerians can verify their eligibility for the federal ₦50,000 NERSI relief grant via OPay USSD without internet. Learn the official process, eligibility criteria, and safety warnings.

Nigeria ns utilizing basic mobile devices without internet connectivity can now verify their eligibility for the Federal Government's ₦50,000 relief support through a dedicated OPay USSD service. This facility enables users to access the financial aid without needing to download the OPay mobile application or require an active internet connection. The National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention ( NERSI) was introduced by the Federal Government to provide direct financial assistance to vulnerable households that are struggling with the escalating cost of living across the nation.

Government Relief Initiative NERSI Details

Under the NERSI program, eligible beneficiaries are slated to receive ₦50,000 on a monthly basis, as announced by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, on October 30. The minister stated that the government is collaborating with licensed digital financial service providers to guarantee that the funds reach the intended beneficiaries securely and transparently. OPay has been among the approved payment providers, operating alongside Moniepoint, ALAT by Wema Bank, MoMo Payment Service Bank, and NairaGram to facilitate these disbursements.

Also read Federal Government Disburses NERSI Cash Support via OPay

Eligibility Criteria And Selection Process

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction clarified that beneficiaries are selected from the National Social Register and verified national identity records. The government explained that selected individuals will be contacted through SMS messages sent by approved payment providers, including OPay. It is important to note that payments will be made in phases, meaning not all eligible citizens will receive a notification simultaneously. Consequently, citizens who are not selected during the current disbursement phase must wait for subsequent updates regarding future phases.

How To Check Eligibility Via USSD

Customers must follow the specific instructions displayed on their phone screens to initiate the eligibility check. If an individual has been selected for the relief program, they must follow the provided instructions to accept the offer. The process requires the beneficiary to open or link their mobile wallet to their registered phone number and National Identification Number (NIN). Beneficiaries who successfully complete this process will receive a confirmation SMS after the payment is credited to their mobile wallets, ensuring a transparent transaction record.

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Important Safety Warnings For Citizens

The Federal Government has explicitly stated that participation in the NERSI program, acceptance of the support, and receipt of the money are completely free of charge. OPay customers are not required to pay any agents or intermediaries to check their eligibility or receive the support. The government has issued a stern warning against individuals who demand money to facilitate registration, guarantee selection, or release payments, advising citizens to report such scams immediately to protect their financial security.

Data Privacy And Banking Security Tips

Benefficiaries are strongly advised not to disclose their transaction PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs), or any other confidential banking information to anyone. The official process only requires consent through the instructions provided by OPay or other approved providers. Customers who receive an official notification confirming their selection are required to give explicit consent before any payment is made. This rigorous security protocol ensures that the ₦50,000 support reaches only verified individuals without exposing them to digital fraud or unauthorized access to their personal financial data.