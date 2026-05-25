Nigeria on high alert for Ebola virus disease despite absence of confirmed cases

Nigeria’s ability to rapidly identify and respond to infectious and emerging diseases in different stages of the pandemic has been set in motion after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention warned of the high risk of Ebola virus disease importation into the country.

Health workers wearing protective equipment gather to disinfect the isolation area for Ebola patients at the General Referral Hospital of Mongbwalu in Mongbwalu, as part of preparedness measures against the Ebola virus disease despite the absence of any confirmed case in Nigeria .

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the country faces a high risk of importing the Ebola virus disease due to ongoing outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, heightened regional transmission, increased international travel, and cross-border population movement. The agency has activated its incident management system and placed the national Emergency Operations Centre on alert mode as part of its response efforts, which include surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control measures, and public sensitisation campaigns.

The agency has also intensified public communication campaigns to combat misinformation and false claims surrounding Ebola, working with media organisations, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and digital platforms to amplify credible information and promote responsible public discourse. Nigeria still retains critical structures and expertise developed from previous responses to Ebola and other viral haemorrhagic diseases, including laboratory capability, trained rapid response teams, functional emergency operations centres, established viral haemorrhagic fever preparedness structures, and prior experience in successfully responding to Ebola and other viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks





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Ebola Nigeria Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Regional Transmission Risk Assessment Preparedness Measures Preparedness Measures Response Efforts

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