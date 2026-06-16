Nigeria Olympic Committee Unveils National Safeguarding Policy to Protect Athletes

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has launched a national safeguarding policy to protect athletes from abuse, harassment, discrimination, and exploitation. The policy mandates all sports federations to implement protective measures, appoint safeguarding officers, and align with international best practices. It addresses vulnerabilities of children, female athletes, and persons with disabilities, aiming to create a safe and supportive environment for sports participants at all levels.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has officially launched a national safeguarding policy aimed at protecting athletes from abuse, harassment, discrimination, and exploitation. The policy, unveiled at a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, mandates all national sports federations to domesticate and implement the framework to ensure a safe environment for sports participants.

NOC President Habu Gumel emphasized that the policy aligns with international best practices and the values of the Olympic movement, and it follows the establishment of the NOC Safeguarding Commission in February 2025. Gumel noted that the commission has conducted extensive advocacy and awareness campaigns, including during the National Sports Festival, where direct engagement with athletes, coaches, and officials highlighted the critical need for protection measures.

He stated, The integrity of sport rests on the fundamental right of every participant to train, compete, and develop in an environment free from harassment, abuse, discrimination, and exploitation. The policy is grounded in the International Olympic Committee's consensus statement on harassment and abuse and the principles of the Olympic Charter. It adopts a zero-tolerance stance against all forms of misconduct, establishing clear standards, reporting mechanisms, and accountability structures for stakeholders from grassroots to elite levels.

Special attention is given to vulnerable groups, including children, female athletes, and persons with disabilities. Gumel called on all national sports federations to adopt the policy and appoint designated safeguarding officers to oversee compliance and education. He also revealed that the IOC has allocated resources for training safeguarding officers, and federations can apply for scholarships to facilitate capacity development.

Chairman of the NOC Safeguarding Commission, Adebola Olajide, described the policy as essential for the well-being of athletes and the growth of Nigerian sports. He explained that the framework addresses psychological abuse, sexual harassment, neglect, bullying, and other forms of misconduct. Safeguarding improves performance because athletes can participate without fear, allowing them to focus on long-term development, Olajide said. He stressed that the policy applies throughout an athlete's career and across all levels, including grassroots, club, national, and international competitions.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for proper supervision of minors, insurance coverage for athletes, and mandatory screening of individuals entrusted with the care of young athletes. The policy aims to create a culture of safety, respect, and protection across the Nigerian sports landscape, ensuring that all participants can thrive in a secure environment





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Nigeria Olympic Committee Safeguarding Athlete Protection Sports Policy

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