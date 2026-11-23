The Federal Government recorded a N1.44tn decline in gross oil revenue in the first half of 2026, missing targets by over 57 percent despite higher global crude prices.

The Federal Government of Nigeria recorded a N1.44tn decline in gross oil revenue during the first half of 2026, failing to capitalize on rising global energy costs. Despite a 41.23 per cent increase in international crude oil prices in the second quarter of the year, total gross oil revenue fell to N7.88tn between January and June 2026.

Core Revenue Contraction and Budget Shortfalls

This significant drop represented a 15.45 per cent year-on-year contraction when compared with the approximately N9.32tn recorded during the corresponding period of 2025. The shortfall highlighted Nigeria's continued difficulty in translating favourable international oil prices into higher government revenue, as the collected amount was N10.78tn below the government's half-year revenue target of N18.65tn.

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Consequently, the budget performance rate stood at just 42.22 per cent, leaving a substantial gap in the funds expected to finance government expenditure. The report, prepared by the Budget Office under the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, disclosed that this performance rate was insufficient to cover the planned fiscal obligations for the first six months of the year.

Impact of High Crude Prices on Fiscal Performance

The revenue decline occurred in an environment where international crude oil prices averaged $104.52 per barrel in the Q2 of 2026, compared with $74 per barrel in the corresponding period of 2025. This increase of $30.52 per barrel represented a 41.23 per cent rise, while the average price was also $39.67, or 61.17 per cent, above the 2026 budget benchmark of $64.85 per barrel.

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However, the government was unable to fully benefit from the price increase due to persistent production challenges, weak oil sales receipts, and lower-than-expected petroleum taxes. The Budget Office attributed the low Net oil revenue performance in the second quarter of 2026 to a decrease in oil production and lifting, which was also due to low sector investment and legacy oil production constraint issues.

Production Gaps and Infrastructure Challenges

Although average crude oil production increased to 1.72 million barrels per day in the Q2 of 2026 from 1.68 million barrels per day in the corresponding period of 2025, output remained below the government's budget target of 1.84 million barrels per day. This represented a production gap of approximately 120,000 barrels per day, equivalent to 6.52 per cent of the budget benchmark.

The report identified crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, security challenges, inadequate investment in modern infrastructure, corruption, and regulatory uncertainty among the difficulties confronting the sector. The Petroleum Industry Act provides the framework for fiscal obligations, deductions, and revenue administration in Nigeria's petroleum industry, yet operational inefficiencies continue to hamper potential gains.

Revenue Breakdown and Tax Collection Deficits

A breakdown of the half-year performance showed that petroleum profit and gas taxes recorded the largest shortfall, generating N2.92tn against a projected N11.96tn. The N9.05tn deficit represented 75.62 per cent of the expected receipts from this revenue category, making it the biggest contributor to the overall oil revenue gap.

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Similarly, gross profit oil from crude oil and gas sales generated only N285.64bn, compared with a half-year target of N1.17tn. This represented a shortfall of N884.81bn, or 75.60 per cent, while oil and gas royalties performed relatively better, generating N4.07tn against a projected N5.42tn, although the government still missed its target by N1.35tn, equivalent to 24.87 per cent.

Fiscal Recommendations and Future Outlook

The Budget Office observed that the improvement in oil prices was insufficient to overcome the structural challenges affecting production and government receipts. It noted that despite the favourable international crude oil price environment during the quarter, average production remained below the budget benchmark, limiting the revenue gains available to the Federation.

The agency consequently recommended stronger security around petroleum infrastructure, improved operational efficiency, greater investment, and stricter enforcement of royalty and other statutory payment obligations. Concessional rentals generated N25.02bn against a half-year target of N19.43bn, exceeding projections by N5.59bn, or 28.74 per cent, offering a slight positive contrast to the broader revenue deficits.