Nigeria Oil Output Falls Short of Budget Target Despite OPEC Compliance

Nigeria's January to October 2026 crude oil production reached 502.26 million barrels, missing budget goals by 57 million units despite meeting OPEC quotas for six consecutive months.

The Nigeria n Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC) confirmed that national crude oil and condensate production reached 502.26 million barrels between January and October 2026. This cumulative figure represents a daily average of 1.65 million barrels per day (mbpd) over the ten-month period. Despite steady operational improvements in the latter half of the year, total output remains significantly below the projections established in the national budget for 2026.

Daily Averages Miss Annual Budget Benchmark

Nigeria failed to meet its annual production benchmark for any single month during this ten-month window, resulting in a cumulative shortfall of approximately 57 million barrels. The budget required the country to produce approximately 559 million barrels over the 304 days covered by the data. At a constant daily average of 1.85 mbpd, the nation would have achieved this target, but actual performance hovered consistently lower. June emerged as the strongest month of the year, recording a daily average of 1.74 mbpd, yet still falling about 100,000 barrels per day short of the specific monthly budget requirement.

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OPEC Quota Compliance Improves Significantly

While domestic budget targets remain unmet, Nigeria has demonstrated stronger alignment with international commitments under the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The country met its OPEC quota of 1.5 mbpd for the sixth consecutive month in October 2026. This mark of compliance highlights a shift in operational reliability compared to earlier months in 2026, when the nation missed its OPEC obligations from January through April. Regulatory data indicates that strict crude oil production, excluding condensate, averaged 1.51 mbpd in October. This specific metric represents 101 percent of the quota set by OPEC, signaling that core oil extraction has stabilized above the international threshold.

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Production Trends Show Second Half Recovery

Analysis of the monthly data reveals a distinct divergence between the first and second halves of the year. The first four months recorded a total of 189.83 million barrels, yielding a weak daily average of 1.58 mbpd. January began with 50.45 million barrels, while February dipped to the year's low of 41.55 million barrels. March saw a recovery to 47.93 million barrels, and April closed at 49.90 million barrels. However, from May through October, production rose sharply to 312.43 million barrels, averaging 1.70 mbpd. This second-half performance was approximately 118,000 barrels per day higher than the early-year average. October specifically saw a slight monthly decline of 1.7 percent compared to September, settling at a daily average of 1.69 mbpd, though still maintaining the critical OPEC threshold.

Terminal Output Drives Operational Stability

The NUPRC attributed the recent stabilization in production to improved operational stability, enhanced production uptime, and better crude evacuation efficiency. Industry stakeholders have reportedly focused on protecting asset integrity and increasing overall reliability across the upstream sector. Infrastructure performance varied among major terminals, with Forcados Terminal leading as the highest producer at a daily average of 318.49 thousand barrels per day (kbpd). The Bonny terminal followed closely with 311.02 kbpd, while the Qua Iboe Terminal recorded 173.97 kbpd. The Escravos Oil Terminal produced 134.67 kbpd, and the Bonga terminal contributed 106.65 kbpd. Together, these five facilities generated approximately 1.04 mbpd, accounting for roughly 62 percent of the country's total daily output. This concentration of output in major terminals underscores the critical role of specific infrastructure assets in meeting national and international production goals.