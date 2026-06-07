Nigeria Offers Free Repatriation to Citizens Fleeing South Africa

The Nigerian government will cover all costs for citizens voluntarily returning from South Africa amid safety concerns following anti-immigrant protests. Over 1,000 have registered for evacuation, with flights slated to begin next week.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Nigeria n citizens who have registered for voluntary repatriation from South Africa will not incur any costs for their return.

This decision follows heightened concerns about the safety of foreign nationals in South Africa after recent anti-immigrant protests. The repatriation effort is being coordinated by the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, in conjunction with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, as well as local police and immigration authorities. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, stated that aircraft will be deployed to bring the evacuees home once the ongoing verification process concludes.

More than 1,000 Nigerians have already been screened under the programme, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa described the screening as smooth, peaceful, and professional, noting an impressive turnout at the High Commission. She indicated that five flights are planned to transport the evacuees, with the first batch expected to depart next week, pending approval of funds.

The voluntary nature of the evacuation and close cooperation with South African officials have been emphasized to ensure an orderly and transparent process





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