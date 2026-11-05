Nigeria NUC Reforms Honorary Doctorates to Combat Academic Fraud

Nigeria's National Universities Commission and Federal Government ban misuse of honorary doctorates to curb credential inflation and restore integrity in academic qualifications.

Nigeria's National Universities Commission has issued strict new guidelines addressing the award and subsequent use of honorary doctorates in response to a growing crisis of academic dishonesty. This regulatory move follows a direct announcement by the Federal Government to prohibit recipients from using the title 'Dr' solely based on honorary degrees in official, academic, or professional settings.

Reforms Target Credential Inflation

The core mechanism of these reforms distinguishes between earned academic qualifications and honorary awards bestowed for societal contributions. The previous ambiguity allowed some individuals to parade honorary doctorates as if they were earned academic qualifications, misleading the public regarding their actual scholarly achievements. The Federal Government's directive ensures that an honour is represented honestly without creating a false impression of completed academic requirements.

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Stakeholder Positions on Integrity

Academic authorities argue that integrity must be maintained even when irresponsible behaviour appears normalised. The National Universities Commission and the Federal Government position themselves against the practice of using titles to manufacture an image that cannot withstand scrutiny. They emphasize that recognition should never serve as an excuse to misrepresent the truth about one's educational background.

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Real-World Impact on Society

These regulations aim to prevent the dangerous precedent set by cases such as Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who manipulated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination score. The controversy highlighted how the desire for recognition can overshadow genuine achievement and damage public trust. By enforcing strict boundaries, the government seeks to protect the value of authentic academic credentials across all sectors.