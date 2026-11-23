Gianni Infantino says Nigeria lacks the stadiums, airports and transportation needed to host the World Cup today, but could do so in the future with investment. He also announced $25m per African country in FIFA investment.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said Nigeria is not currently ready to host the FIFA World Cup, citing inadequate infrastructure, particularly stadiums, airports and transportation networks.

Infantino made the assessment during an exclusive interview with ARISE News in Abuja on Monday, when asked whether Nigeria could host a tournament of the magnitude of the World Cup. Today, no. But tomorrow, why not? he said, expressing confidence in Nigeria's ability to meet the requirements in the future. He said the country had the resources, passion and determination to pursue the ambition.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Crowned U-17 Women's World Cup Champions

Infrastructure and Stadiums Key to Hosting

The key to hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, the stadiums, the airports, transportation, and this is where best practice is needed, he said. I think Nigeria has the resources, has the passion, has the will as well to move ahead with the projects that are planned in terms of stadiums. Infantino also referred to his visits to football facilities in Abuja and Warri, describing the stadium he inspected as impressive.

For example, I visited a national training centre in Abuja, in Warri as well. A very nice stadium. Very nice, he said. He inspected the ongoing FIFA Forward Technical Centre project at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and the renovated Warri City Stadium in Delta State.

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The Abuja technical centre project, being developed in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation, received $4.88m in funding from FIFA under its Forward 3.0 programme. It includes a 68-room players' hostel, two training pitches and other facilities to support the development of national teams. The Warri City Stadium, which is undergoing extensive remodelling, has a capacity of 15,000 and is being upgraded alongside other sporting facilities in the state.

Fifa Investment in African Football

Infantino said hosting the World Cup requires substantial investment in infrastructure, especially stadiums, accommodation, airports and an efficient transportation system. The key for hosting a World Cup is obviously the infrastructure, the stadiums, the hotels, the airports, transportation. And this is where the investment is really necessary, he said. On FIFA's investment in African football, Infantino announced plans to invest $25 million in each African country, alongside additional funding for the Confederation of African Football and regional football zones.

According to him, the investments would amount to more than $1.5 billion over four years and support the development of technical centres, stadiums, competitions and youth programmes. With these investments, we can give every African country a possibility to compete. Not at equal level with those who have hundreds of millions, of course, but at least to come a step closer in narrowing this gap, he said.

Africa has hosted the men's FIFA World Cup only once, when South Africa staged the tournament in 2010, becoming the first African country to do so. Morocco will become the second African host when it co-hosts the 2030 edition with Spain and Portugal. FIFA confirmed the three countries as hosts in December 2024, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay also scheduled to stage one centenary celebration match each.

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Nigeria Flamingos and World Cup Expansion

Infantino also praised Nigeria's Flamingos for winning the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, describing their achievement as a source of pride for the country and African football. He said the victory demonstrated the benefits of investment in grassroots football and the development of women's competitions. The FIFA president further defended the expansion of the men's World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, saying the 2026 edition had demonstrated the potential of more countries to compete at the highest level.

He cited Cape Verde's participation as an example, noting that the country had made history by qualifying for the tournament despite its relatively small population. On the possibility of expanding the competition to 64 teams, Infantino said he was not yet convinced whether such a move would be better but would discuss the proposal with FIFA member associations.