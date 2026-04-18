Nigeria Not Poor, But Faces Inequality – Presidency Advocates Shift to Structural Reforms

The Presidency asserts Nigeria's wealth is undermined by inequality and structural economic challenges, urging a national focus on solutions rather than poverty narratives. Special Adviser Dr. Tope Fasua highlights economic indicators of liquidity and the vital role of tax reforms in addressing the informal sector.

Nigeria should pivot away from a poverty-centric national discourse and instead concentrate on tackling the deep-seated issues of inequality and structural economic challenges. This perspective was articulated by Dr. Tope Fasua, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, during a recent appearance on Channels Television.

Fasua firmly asserted that Nigeria is not inherently a poor nation, but rather grapples with significant disparities in wealth distribution. He emphasized that while poverty is a reality, the national conversation must shift towards actionable solutions rather than perpetual discussion of the problem itself. He argued that an excessive focus on poverty narratives can distract from addressing the fundamental factors that perpetuate it.

Dr. Fasua pointed to several indicators that demonstrate the presence of liquidity and wealth within the Nigerian economy. He cited the recent recapitalization efforts by banks, which reportedly raised approximately N4.6 trillion, with a substantial eighty percent originating from within Nigeria. Furthermore, he highlighted the consistent profitability of multinational corporations like MTN, noting that the company derives about forty percent of its global profits from the Nigerian market. These examples, Fasua contended, underscore the existence of substantial financial resources within the country, suggesting that the core issue lies not in a lack of wealth but in its uneven distribution and accessibility.

Addressing the structural impediments to economic prosperity, Fasua identified a dichotomy where significant wealth generation coexists with widespread poverty, necessitating a concerted effort to bridge this gap. A critical component of this structural challenge, he explained, is the pervasive nature of the informal economy, which accounts for approximately seventy percent of the nation's economic activity. To harness the potential of this sector and ensure adequate revenue for national development, ongoing tax reforms are being implemented. These reforms aim to formalize economic transactions and capture revenue that currently evades the tax net.

Fasua urged citizens to embrace fiscal reforms and fulfill their tax obligations, positing that this collective action is crucial for creating a more equitable income distribution across the country. He also lauded the government's 2026 budget as ambitious and forward-thinking, particularly highlighting the allocation of fifty percent to capital projects as a sign of proactive governance.

Concerns regarding potential budget overlaps were addressed by Fasua, who stated that such occurrences are not unusual and that legislative mandates must be upheld once enacted. He further dismissed anxieties about the nation's debt profile, asserting that Nigeria is not over-borrowed and that its debt is being managed sustainably.

Concluding on an optimistic note, Fasua expressed confidence in Nigeria's immense potential and the transformative impact of ongoing reforms, acknowledging that while the path ahead will be challenging, the objectives are achievable





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