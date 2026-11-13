Nigeria NMDPRA Launches Safety Training for Petroleum Tanker Drivers in Warri

Nigeria's NMDPRA and NARTO launch safety training for tanker drivers in Warri to reduce accidents. Official data shows a significant drop in fatalities following improved safety protocols and defensive driving education initiatives.

The South-South Regional Coordinator of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Ibrahim Dimowo, has launched a specialized safety training program for petroleum tanker drivers. The event took place on Thursday at the second edition of the Technical Working Committee Trucks-in-Transit Road Show in Warri, Delta State. This initiative aims to enhance safety standards across the nation's critical fuel distribution network.

Safety Program Focus and Training Details

Ibrahim Dimowo emphasized that the transportation of petroleum products is fundamental to Nigeria's energy security and broader economic development. He stated that minimizing the risks associated with this sector requires collective efforts from all stakeholders involved in the supply chain. The training program covers essential topics such as defensive driving, hazard recognition, fatigue management, fire prevention, spill containment, tanker integrity, and emergency response protocols.

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Dimowo praised the Technical Working Committee on Trucks-in-Transit for its continued commitment to reducing tanker accidents. He noted that the program builds upon the successes achieved during the maiden edition held in Lagos. The coordinator highlighted that every safe trip completed serves as a testament to the industry's dedication to protecting lives and preserving the integrity of the petroleum supply chain.

Stakeholder Views on Road Safety

Yusuf Othman, the national president of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, reaffirmed his organization's support for the initiative. He described road safety as a shared responsibility that involves drivers, transport owners, regulators, and local communities. Othman cited statistics from the Federal Road Safety Corps indicating that 7,156 road crashes occurred nationwide between January and September 2026. He urged stakeholders to work together to mitigate these alarming figures.

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Despite the high number of total crashes, Othman pointed to a positive trend in specific areas. He noted that the Federal Road Safety Corps reported a 61.29 per cent reduction in tanker and trailer-related fatalities in 2025. NARTO prioritizes driver training, strict compliance with loading procedures, the use of speed-limiting devices, regular vehicle inspections, and public enlightenment campaigns to maintain this progress.

Operational Recommendations for Drivers

Omiko Godwin, the assistant corps marshal for operations at the FRSC, attributed 90 per cent of tanker-related crashes to speeding and driver fatigue. During his presentation on defensive driving and hazard awareness, Mr. Godwin stressed the need for professionalism among operators. He advised operators to provide two drivers for each tanker to ensure relief whenever one becomes tired during long hauls.

Billy Gillis-Harry, the national president of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, called for preventive measures to reduce tanker accidents at retail outlets. He emphasized the importance of coordinating safety protocols between transporters and fuel station owners to prevent incidents at the final stage of distribution.

Future Steps and Industry Impact

Emmanuel Omokero, the national assistant secretary of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers' branch of NUPENG, commended the organizers for the training. He described the program as the first of its kind in Warri and urged drivers to avoid night journeys and rest whenever they feel fatigued. The event was attended by representatives from various government agencies, security organizations, and emergency response teams.

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The continued implementation of these safety measures is expected to further strengthen collective efforts toward preventing incidents. The goal is to ensure safer roads for all users and maintain the efficiency of Nigeria's petroleum supply chain. Industry leaders believe that sustained education and compliance will lead to long-term improvements in road safety statistics.