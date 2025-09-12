Nigeria News Summary: Telecom Tax Revoked, Criminals Advanced, Jonathan Meets Obi, and More

A roundup of today's top news stories from Nigeria, including the revocation of a telecom tax, concerns about the sophistication of criminal groups, a meeting between former President Jonathan and Peter Obi, and significant developments in legal cases and economic matters.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has decided to revoke the 5% excise duty that was previously imposed on telecommunications voice and data services. This information was released by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in a statement issued on Thursday. The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, acknowledged that criminal elements operating within Nigeria have gained an advantage over security agencies in several aspects.

He highlighted the escalating sophistication of these criminal groups, who now possess advanced weaponry, ample funding, and international connections. They have even begun to utilize cutting-edge technology in their operations, surpassing the traditional image of 'ragtag' criminals. Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the last election, met in Abuja on Thursday. This meeting takes place amidst ongoing discussions about opposition parties potentially fielding either candidate in the 2027 presidential race against incumbent President Bola Tinubu. In other news, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sentenced Mahmud Muhammed Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, to 15 years for illegal mining. Bara’a, a leader of the Ansaru militant group recently captured by the Department of State Services (DSS), hails from Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State. Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, was granted bail following questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding alleged financial irregularities. Kyari faced scrutiny over accusations of conspiracy, abuse of office, and money laundering. Dangote Refinery has announced its intention to commence free direct supply of petrol across Nigeria starting on Monday, September 15. The refinery has also reduced petrol retail prices to N841 per litre in Lagos and the South West region. In Abuja, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, and Delta states, the price will be N851 per litre. In a separate incident, the Nasarawa State Police Command arrested a woman suspected of abandoning her newborn baby girl in a bush in Akwanga Local Government Area. According to SP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer, the suspect, identified as a final-year NCE student at the College of Education, Akwanga, has been detained. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that only 14 out of 171 associations seeking registration as political parties met the requirements to proceed to the next stage. This information was shared by Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, after the commission's regular meeting in Abuja. Finally, the Federal Government clarified that it has not received any official communication regarding the deportation of Nigerians from the United States to Ghana. This statement comes in response to reports suggesting Ghana has agreed to accept Nigerians and other West Africans deported from the US under a new arrangement. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the inauguration of its National Campaign Council for the upcoming Anambra State governorship election. This decision was communicated by Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, who stated that a new date for the inauguration would be announced in due course





