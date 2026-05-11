Nigeria News Summary: Political Drama in Rivers State, Security Breach Foiled, Medical Association Release, Aspirant Goes Viral, Deaths in Plateau State, Electoral Deadline, Drug Crackdown, Terrorist Neutralised, Governor's Statement

This news summary covers various topics in Nigeria, including political drama in Rivers State, security breach foiled, medical association release, viral aspirant, deaths in Plateau State, electoral deadline, drug crackdown, terrorist neutralised, and a governor's statement on fake pastors.

The political drama in Rivers State played out in Abuja on Sunday when Governor Siminalayi Fubara appeared before the All Progressives Congress, APC, screening panel.

He barely spent 10 minutes with the panel, raising questions on whether or not he was attended to. Troops of the Guards Brigade have foiled a potential security breach with the arrest of a suspected spy and four impostors during separate operations in the Federal Capital Territory. The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has confirmed the release of its abducted member, Dr Edwin Emegakor, in Anambra State.

Mohammed Sadis Buba, a 30-year-old aspirant from Kaduna State, has gone viral following his appearance at the All Progressives Congress screening for the Sabon Gari/Zaria Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. No fewer than seven persons, including a police officer, have been killed in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Opposition political parties on Saturday raced against time to submit updated membership registers to the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the midnight deadline for the 2027 general elections. The Federal Government has introduced stringent new measures to combat drug and substance abuse in secondary schools, including mandatory drug testing for students and temporary suspension for those who repeatedly test positive after undergoing treatment and rehabilitation procedures.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested three persons with disabilities for alleged drug trafficking during separate operations in Anambra and Kwara states. Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have neutralised a suspected terrorist operating within Kogi State. Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State says the crackdown on fake pastors targets social reformation and protecting vulnerable residents from religious exploitation





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rivers State APC Screening Panel Guards Brigade Abducted Member Kaduna State Sabon Gari/Zaria Federal Constituency Plateau State Independent National Electoral Commission Drug And Substance Abuse National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Fake Pastors Catholic Diocese Of Awka All Knights Day Security Breach Terrorist Neutralised

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kano State Government Dismisses State Counsel Over Allegations of Forgery, Abuse of Office and Professional MisconductThe Kano State Government has dismissed a state counsel in the Ministry of Justice over allegations of forgery, abuse of office and professional misconduct linked to criminal cases before the courts. The affected officer, Mustapha Nura-Muhammad, was accused of forging the names and signatures of senior legal officers to issue unauthorised legal advice in sensitive criminal matters.

Read more »

Rivers State Police Command Upgrades Measures to Combat "One-Chance" CrimesThe Rivers State Police Command tightens restrictions on tricycles, imposing penalties for violations, and announces additional security measures to combat "one-chance" abductions, robberies, and other violent crimes.

Read more »

APC Rivers State Assembly Screening Committee Screens 98 Aspirants Before 2027 ElectionsThe article highlights the screening of 98 aspirants seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Rivers State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Secretary of the Rivers State Assembly Screening Committee, Tanko Yamowa, praised the aspirants for their orderly conduct during the screening.

Read more »

Nigerian Navy Recovered 1,600 Litres of Suspected Illegally Refined AGO in Rivers StateThe Nigerian Navy has announced that under the framework of Operation Delta Sentinel, it has maintained its offensive against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities. Proclaiming this in a statement, Captain A. Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information, indicated that personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh carried out an intelligence-led operation, where they recovered approximately 1,600 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) within the Okolomade Community in Rivers State. The recovered products were evacuated and managed accordingly, highlighting the Nigerian Navy's ongoing commitment to dismantling illegal refining networks and preventing economic saboteurs.

Read more »