Nigeria News Summary: Political Developments, Arrests, and Foreign Investments

This news summary covers various political developments, arrests, and foreign investments in Nigeria. It includes the shifting of the House of Representatives primary election date, the joining of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in the presidential race, the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, and the remand of a church leader accused of rape.

The All Progressives Congress , APC , Thursday, shifted the House of Representatives primary scheduled to commence today, Friday, to Saturday, May 16, 2026. Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde , on Thursday formally joined the presidential race for 2027 under an alliance involving the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples’ Movement.

Oyo State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper at the point of collecting N10m ransom demanded from the family of a victim in Otefon Village. A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gwarimpa, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the remand of the founder of the Prophetic Victory Voice of Fire Ministry, Pastor Amos Isah, over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old church member.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday disclosed that he almost lost his position last year due to the alleged involvement of actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot in the political crisis that rocked the Lagos State House of Assembly during the speakership tussle involving Mudashiru Obasa. A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.

, has said representatives of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met with those of US Congressman Riley Moore to discuss election integrity and security challenges in Nigeria. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday submitted his presidential nomination forms at the national secretariat of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Abuja. Similarly, a former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, also submitted his forms.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday said Nigeria has attracted nearly $20 billion in foreign direct investments this year. Speaking during a panel session at the ongoing Africa CEO Forum, President Tinubu attributed the inflow to reforms aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and investor confidence in the country





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All Progressives Congress APC House Of Representatives Primary Election Felix Morka Seyi Makinde Peoples Democratic Party Allied Peoples' Movement Oyo State Police Command Pastor Amos Isah Federal Capital Territory High Court Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi Femi Gbajabiamila Desmond Elliot Mudashiru Obasa Riley Moore Atiku Abubakar Rotimi Amaechi Bola Ahmed Tinubu Africa CEO Forum Foreign Direct Investments Transparency Efficiency Investor Confidence

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