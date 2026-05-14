Nigeria News Summary: Military Denies Civilian Casualties, Former IGP Withdraws, President Arrives in Rwanda, More

This news summary covers various topics in Nigeria, including the Defence Headquarters dismissing reports of civilian casualties during a military air strike, a former Inspector-General of Police withdrawing from the APC governorship race, President Tinubu's arrival in Rwanda for the Africa CEO Forum, and more.

The Defence Headquarters , DHQ, has dismissed reports alleging that civilians were killed during a recent military air strike on Tumfa market in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State .

The military insisted that there is no credible evidence to support claims of civilian casualties arising from the operation carried out on Sunday. The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced the former Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, to 75 years imprisonment in absentia over N33.8 billion money laundering offences. A former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has withdrawn from the race for the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship ticket in Yobe State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the 13th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, which begins on Thursday. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed insinuations following his recent visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, stating that he does not practise ‘politics of enmity’.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued six kidnapped women and children including a three-month-old baby during separate operations across the North-East. Tension gripped Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State on Wednesday following a clash between police operatives and students of Interlink College of Health Technology after the death of a student in a road accident.

Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday said it arrested 24 suspected cultists during an initiation ceremony in Ile-Oluji, headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state. Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has disqualified 36 aspirants seeking to contest the party’s House of Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested and detained the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi.

An EFCC official said that the D-G was being held over allegations of money laundering





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria News Defence Headquarters Civilian Casualties Military Air Strike Tumfa Market Zamfara State Saleh Mamman Federal High Court President Tinubu Kigali Operation HADIN KAI Kidnapped Women And Children Interlink College Of Health Technology Ijebu-Jesa Osun State Cultists All Progressives Congress House Of Assembly Primaries Energy Commission Of Nigeria Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Dr Mustapha Abdullahi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Tinubu And Kagame Resolve To Deepen Bilateral Ties Between Nigeria And RwandaPresident Tinubu and Kagame have resolved to activations mechanisms for reviving the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission, signed in 2021, and considering rewarding Rwanda's 30-day visa-free policy for Nigerians. The two presidents will also work to operationalise the African Continental Free Trade Agreement between Nigeria and Rwanda.

Read more »

President Paul Kagame and President Bola Tinubu agree to deepen bilateral relations, revive JCPM, and discuss AfCFTAPresident Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria agreed to deepen bilateral relations through renewed diplomatic engagements, trade cooperation, and the activation of pending agreements between both countries. They also discussed reviving the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC) and Nigeria's commitment to reciprocating Rwanda's 30-day visa-free policy for Nigerians. The two presidents exchanged ideas on operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and facilitating greater export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across Africa through discussions with RwandAir.

Read more »

Tinubu, Kagame move to deepen Nigeria-Rwanda tiesThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Kagame move to deepen Nigeria-Rwanda ties

Read more »

APC Deputy Senate President commends President Tinubu for fostering unity, supporting internal democracyBaru, the Deputy Senate President, praised President Tinubu's commitment to fostering unity and ensuring peaceful conduct during the ongoing APC primaries, citing his expertise as a grassroots politician.

Read more »