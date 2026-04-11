Nigeria News Roundup: Investigations into Illegal Timber, Certificate Forgery, Judicial Conduct, and Public Spending

This news compilation brings together investigative reports, exclusive findings, and opinion pieces covering a range of critical issues across Nigeria. The report includes investigations into illegal activities, corruption allegations, social inequalities, and global affairs, providing a comprehensive overview of current events.

The news report encompasses a collection of investigations, special reports, and exclusive findings across various regions and sectors. These articles delve into critical issues such as the illegal timber trade's connection to terrorism in North-central Nigeria and Benin. The investigation exposes the complex network fueling this illicit activity, examining its impact on security and stability in the affected areas.

Another crucial piece focuses on the aftermath of a decade-long closure of 23 schools in Oyo state, exploring the struggles and resilience of families during this challenging period. This special report will likely uncover the educational setbacks, economic hardships, and the community's efforts to overcome these obstacles. The report also highlights the appointment of a new police spokesperson for Rivers State, focusing on her credentials and experience. Furthermore, the report contains explosive revelations. An exclusive report alleges that a Federal Government panel has found former Minister Uche Nnaji guilty of forging a certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). This revelation raises serious questions about the integrity of public officials and the vetting processes. Another exclusive report details allegations against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Tsoho, claiming he operates undeclared accounts, potentially violating the code of conduct for judicial officers. This investigation could have significant implications for the judiciary and the administration of justice. The report also explores the paradox of Akwa Ibom state, where luxury SUVs are provided for former officials while school pupils are reportedly forced to sit on the floor, raising questions of resource allocation and priorities. Additionally, the report includes insightful commentary on global affairs. Owei Lakemfa's piece, titled Ceasefire: A world on its knees and US on its throat, likely provides a critical analysis of current international conflicts and the role of the United States. Samuel Aruwan's account of Governor Audu Bako's leadership, as narrated by CP Manya Dogo, could provide historical context and insights into governance and leadership styles. The report concludes with a tribute to Chido Onumah on his 60th birthday, written by Uche Ugboajah, celebrating his contributions and integrity. The news reports also mention the appointment of a new police spokesperson in Rivers State. The appointment was approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, according to a statement issued in Port Harcourt. The new spokesperson, Ms. Agabe, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as an ASP in 2023. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Master of Laws degree from Rivers State University. Agabe has also attended specialized courses, including combat operations and counter-terrorism training and leadership training. Her previous postings included the Divisional Police Station, Human Rights Section, and Police Public Relations Office, Rivers Command. She hails from Ogoni in the Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State





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