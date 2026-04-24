Nigeria News Roundup: APC Election Timetable, Loan for Superhighway, and Political Developments

A comprehensive overview of the latest news from Nigeria, including updates on the 2027 elections, infrastructure projects, security incidents, and political movements.

Nigeria 's political landscape is buzzing with activity as preparations for the 2027 general elections gain momentum. The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has announced the sale of nomination forms starting April 25, 2026, for individuals aspiring to contest elective positions under the party's banner.

This announcement, made following the 186th meeting of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), signifies a formal step towards identifying the party's candidates for the upcoming polls. The revised timetable and schedule of activities released by the APC outline a clear path towards the selection process, with the presidential primary election now slated for May 23, 2026.

This early commencement of the process suggests a strategic approach by the ruling party to ensure a well-organized and competitive selection of its flagbearers. The APC's proactive stance aims to solidify its position and maintain its dominance in the Nigerian political arena. Beyond the internal party dynamics, the federal government is actively pursuing infrastructural development projects crucial for national growth.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has requested Senate approval for a substantial $516,333,007 loan from Deutsche Bank to finance the construction of Sections 1, Phase 1a, and 1b of the ambitious Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway. This 1,000km highway is envisioned as a pivotal link connecting Nigeria's Northwest and Southwest regions, promising to boost trade, transportation, and economic integration. The project's scale and potential impact underscore the government's commitment to improving the nation's infrastructure and fostering economic development.

Simultaneously, security concerns remain a top priority, with ongoing efforts to combat banditry and other forms of violent crime. The Sokoto State Police Command successfully thwarted a coordinated attack by armed bandits on Illela Village and Kwargaba District, demonstrating the commitment of law enforcement agencies to protect citizens and maintain peace.

However, incidents like the attack by a wild elephant in Oyo State, resulting in one fatality and a missing person, highlight the diverse security challenges facing the nation. The political sphere also witnessed notable developments regarding key figures and potential contenders for the 2027 presidential election. The Labour Party has effectively ruled out a return of its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who has since defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Nenadi Usman, the interim caretaker committee chairperson of the Labour Party, it would be impractical for Obi to seek the party's ticket again. This decision signals a shift in the party's strategy and opens the door for new candidates to emerge.

Furthermore, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai was arraigned in court on charges related to allegedly intercepting the phone conversations of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. El-Rufai pleaded not guilty to the five-count amended charge. In other news, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State held a closed-door meeting with Peter Obi, where they discussed critical national issues such as economic recovery and citizen welfare.

These interactions underscore the ongoing dialogue and collaboration among political leaders, even across party lines, in addressing the challenges facing the country. Additionally, law enforcement agencies continue to crack down on criminal activities, with the Akwa Ibom State Police Command apprehending a suspected kidnapper and cultist in possession of human remains





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Nigeria APC 2027 Elections Tinubu Infrastructure Security Peter Obi El-Rufai Banditry Loan

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