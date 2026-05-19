Nigeria News Headlines, May 15, 2023

This news text highlights various current events in Nigeria, including Governor Abba Yusuf's reaction to attacks, the closure of NPFL forms, a suit on ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's eligibility, airstrikes against ISWAP, arrests of foreign nationals, bail for former Governor of Kaduna State, and the depreciation of the Naira.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has addressed party supporters during the official affirmation of Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila as the All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial candidate for Kano South.

He announces his intention to 'talk' if pushed to the wall, implying unspecified actions against those who 'attack' him. The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has closed the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential ticket.

However, the party has extended the deadline for the collection of the forms. A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled judgment for May 26 on a suit querying ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election. The United States Africa Command, AFRICOM, has reported further airstrikes against the Islamic State's West Africa Province, ISWAP, in the Northeast. The Nigeria Police Force has rescued 30 foreign nationals and arrested 13 suspects in a transnational organised crime.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N100 million bail to the detained former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. Four Nigerians have been arrested in India over alleged fraud and impersonation offences. The Nigerian Naira depreciated to N1,395 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,390 per dollar last Friday





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Kainu State NPFL AFRICOM Foreign Nationals Former Governor Of Kaduna State Naira Depreciation Act 2023

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