Nigeria News Headlines: Federal High Court voids INEC election timetable, APC exit looms over court verdict, National Primary rescheduled, stronger naira, Ronaldo wins Pro League title

Ahead of the 2027 election, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared the election timetable issued by the INEC as void. The past victories of the APC have brought about party hullabaloo, as the ruling aligns with their concerns. Meanwhile, the NAIRA has increased in value against the dollar; Ronaldo clinched his first Saudi League title. Find all updates from daily Nigerian news.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has voided the 2027 election timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) and held that INEC 's action imposed restrictive timeframes on political parties for the conduct of primaries and other pre-election activities contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, an ally of Nyesom Wike, Federal Capital Territory Minister, has been declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State. The Kwara State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olusegun Olushola Adewara, has been remanded at the Oke-Kura Correctional Centre after a State High Court in Ilorin declined to grant him bail in a case involving alleged defamation of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is undergoing a mass exodus as a result of the court verdict on the timelines issued by INEC for the conduct of party primaries and the nomination of candidates, according to the African Democratic Congress. Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State ahead of the 2027 election, following the party's direct primary held across the state on Thursday.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results that had earlier been withheld for further investigation. The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency has raised an alarm over the circulation of adulterated palm oil in some markets across the state, warning consumers to be cautious and ensure they purchase from verified sources. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its governorship and State House of Assembly primary elections in Bauchi, Kwara, and Zamfara states.

The naira has further strengthened against the dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Thursday, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria





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Nigeria Federal High Court INEC APC Governorship Candidate Rivers State Direct Primary Oil Adulteration Central Bank Of Nigeria Stronger Naira Saudi Pro League Title Cristiano Ronaldo

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