Nigeria News Headlines: Appeal on Party Primaries, Attack on Police Station and Emir's Palace, Petroleum Prices, Supply Shortages, Party Candidates, Civil Aviation Authority Directive, INEC Appeal, ADC Allegation, APC Reconciliation, Wike-Fubara Impeachment

The news text covers various topics such as the appeal filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on party primaries, the attack on a police station and an emir’s palace in Kwara, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s report on petroleum products prices, supply shortages leading to an increase in cooking gas prices, the number of presidential candidates produced by leading opposition parties, the suspension of the ‘no pay, no service’ directive by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the appeal filed by INEC on the judgment of the federal high court, the allegation of rigging the 2027 elections by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the reconciliation process started by the APC national chairman, the impeachment process of the governor of Rivers, and the GDP growth rate in the first quarter of 2026.

The newspapers dwell on the appeal filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on party primaries , and the attack on a police station and an emir’s palace in Kwara.

The Punch reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has told the federal high court sitting in Lagos that petroleum products from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE are sold at ‘significantly high and fluctuating market prices’. The newspaper says the federal government has cancelled $717.7 million in undisbursed World Bank financing for Nigeria’s troubled electricity sector.

Daily Trust reports that bandits on Monday attacked a police divisional headquarters and the palace of Umaru Seriki Usman, the Emir of Yashikira, in Yashikira community, Baruten LGA of Kwara state. The newspaper says supply shortages have led to another increase in the price of cooking gas as the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has raised an alarm over the soaring cost of the product in the country.

Vanguard reports that most of the leading opposition parties, with the exception of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Accord, are producing multiple presidential candidates. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the enforcement of its proposed ‘no pay, no service’ directive against domestic airlines owing statutory charges. The Guardian reports that INEC has appealed the judgment of the federal high court in Abuja nullifying the timelines issued for the conduct of party primaries and the nomination of candidates.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the 10.9 million votes scored by Tinubu during the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a direct plot to rig the 2027 elections. The Nation reports that Nentawe Yilwatda, the APC national chairman, said the party has started a reconciliation process to avoid the party’s implosion after the primary elections.

The newspaper says Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, should not have obtained the APC governorship nomination form, considering that his impeachment process was withdrawn on the condition that he would not seek re-election. Nigerian Tribune reports that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowed to 3.89 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 from 4.07 percent in Q4 2025





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Independent National Electoral Commission (INE Party Primaries Attack On Police Station And Emir's Palace Petroleum Products Prices Supply Shortages Cooking Gas Prices Multiple Presidential Candidates No Pay No Service Directive INEC Appeal ADC Allegation APC Reconciliation Nyesom Wike Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Dangote Petroleum Refinery And Petrochemicals Nigerian Association Of Liquefied Petroleum Ga Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) All Progressives Congress (APC) Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) African Democratic Congress (ADC) Umaru Seriki Usman Yashikira Community Baruten LGA Of Kwara State Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited World Bank Financing Electricity Sector Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Accord Petroleum Products Nigerian Association Of Liquefied Petroleum Ga Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria's GDP Growth Rate Nigeria

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