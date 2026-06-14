Nigeria News Headlines

A collection of news articles covering various topics, including maritime university upgrades, oil-well disputes, health sector renewal, polio vaccine hesitancy, and political appointments.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope 27 years of democracy and Nigeria ’s health renewal (I): Rebuilding the foundations, By ‘Lade Bandele A foundation to build on and a mirror to grow by: Jude Ilo and CSO sustainability, By Ijeoma Dove-Oforka Hot money or the first stage of recovering confidence?

, By Tanimu Yakubu SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Sokoto’s fight against polio vaccine hesitancy EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance ministe





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Nigeria Maritime University Oil-Well Dispute Health Sector Renewal Polio Vaccine Hesitancy Political Appointments

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Nigeria Democracy Day Marred by Clashing Protests Over Insecurity and Economic HardshipOn Nigeria's Democracy Day, a nationwide protest against insecurity and economic reforms clashed with a pro-government rally in Lagos, underscoring the nation's deep political and social divisions. Human rights lawyer Femi Falana led demonstrators demanding action on security and poverty, while President Tinubu defended his policies in a parallel address, leading to a physical confrontation under the Ikeja Bridge that required police mediation.

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UK and Nigeria Launch £15m Growth Programme to Boost Economic TransformationThe United Kingdom and Nigeria have launched a £15 million Growth Programme aimed at unlocking private investment, accelerating economic transformation, and supporting Nigeria's transition to sustained, reform-driven growth. The initiative was announced by UK Minister for Africa and International Development, Baroness Jenny Chapman, during a two-day visit to Nigeria. The three-year programme focuses on deepening economic reforms, attracting private-sector capital, and driving long-term growth. The visit also included discussions on expanded cooperation in Nigeria's digital economy through the SPRIRET initiative under the UK's Digital Access Programme.

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British Envoy Calls for Credible, Peaceful 2027 Elections in NigeriaBritish High Commissioner to Nigeria Richard Montgomery urged for credible, peaceful and inclusive elections in 2027, highlighting the importance of election integrity for public confidence in Nigeria's democracy. Speaking at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room June 12 Democracy Day Dialogue and Photo Exhibition in Abuja, Montgomery emphasized the central role of civil society in ensuring electoral credibility and strengthening democratic institutions. He reflected on the significance of June 12 as a symbol of Nigeria's democratic struggle and described democracy as a continuous process requiring citizen participation and resilience.

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Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Ali M. Ali, Clocks 60The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Ali M. Ali, has clocked 60 years of age. In a recent interview, he shared his life experiences, career, and experiences spanning journalism, leadership, and public service.

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