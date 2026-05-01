Nigeria News Digest - Key Developments Highlighted

This daily news summary highlights the most significant events and decisions from Nigerian newspapers, including the Supreme Court's decision on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership dispute, President Tinubu's nomination of Joseph Ola for Power Minister, the annulment of the PDP national convention, the Attorney General's suit for the deregistration of some political parties, the alarm raised by the Catholic Archdiocese, the NEC's approval of a unified national emergency number and major rail projects, and the passing out of constables and appointments to various positions.

The Supreme Court set aside a Court of Appeal order in the ADC leadership dispute, returning the ADC executive. President Tinubu nominated Mr. Joseph Ola for the Ministry of Power, subject to Senate approval.

The PDP national convention in Ibadan was nullified due to lack of merit. The Attorney General filed for the deregistration of the APC over alleged constitutional breaches. The Catholic Archdiocese raised an alarm over a monstrance theft. The NEC approved the national emergency number.

The IGP passed out 1,068 constables in Akwa Ibom State. The Federal Executive Council approved contracts for major rail projects. Nigeria Customs Service intercepted illicit drugs. President Tinubu swore in a National Commissioner and new Permanent Secretaries





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Nigeria Supreme Court African Democratic Congress (ADC) Independence National Electoral Commission (IN Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention National Emergency Number Inspector-General Of Police (IGP) National Economic Council (NEC) Nigeria Customs Service Major Rail Projects Federal Executive Council High Court Programme Alfred Bonko Azubukwu Nnebe Azubike Umeh Uli Emene George Bere Njoku Achol Igboho FEC Director-General

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