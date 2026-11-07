Nigeria News: CBN Regulates Stablecoins Amid Judicial Bans and Political Challenges

The CBN introduces new regulations for stablecoin issuers while opposition parties face hurdles ahead of the 2027 elections and the Supreme Court deals with visa bans.

Major national newspapers on November 7, 2026, are dominated by reports on the significant challenges facing opposition parties as they prepare for the upcoming 2027 elections. Simultaneously, the Central Bank of Nigeria has announced strict new regulations for foreign-currency stablecoin issuers, marking a pivotal shift in the oversight of digital financial assets within the country.

CBN Introduces Stablecoin Licensing Requirements

The Central Bank of Nigeria has formally introduced new regulations that require foreign-currency stablecoin issuers to obtain local licences and establish entities incorporated in Nigeria. This regulatory move is designed to tighten the oversight of dollar-backed digital tokens and other virtual asset activities operating within the Nigerian financial system.

Also read CBN sets capital requirement for firms issuing foreign currency stablecoins at N15bn

These new rules signal a strategic effort by the central banking authority to bring transparency and control to the growing market for digital currencies. By mandating the presence of local entities, the regulator aims to ensure that foreign stablecoin providers are subject to domestic legal frameworks and financial scrutiny.

Industry observers note that this development could reshape the landscape for virtual asset service providers in the region, requiring them to restructure their operational models to remain compliant with the new statutory requirements.

Judicial Appointments and US Visa Bans

Uwani Abba-Aji, a retiring judge of the Supreme Court, has disclosed that several justices of the court have been placed on a visa ban by the United States. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the judicial landscape, raising questions about the international mobility of senior legal officers.

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The comments made by Justice Abba-Aji highlight the intersection of national judicial independence and international travel restrictions. It remains unclear how long these bans have been in effect or if they impact the justices ability to participate in international legal forums or conferences.

Political Hurdles for Opposition in 2027

According to Daily Trust, opposition political parties have experienced various challenges in their bid to contest in the 2027 elections within a span of just one week. These obstacles are expected to hinder their preparation and mobilization efforts ahead of the general polls.

President Bola Tinubu has promised a better future for Nigerians as he continues to stump round the country in his re-election bid. The incumbent president is leveraging his current administrative record to appeal to voters, while opposition leaders struggle to unite against his campaign strategies.

Banks, Protests, and Social Controversies

Habiba Abdulrahman, a staff of Jaiz Bank, is at the centre of a protest over the N104 million Mudarabah investment and the alleged withdrawal from customers accounts at the bank in Jos. The incident, which occurred on Monday, has sparked outrage among depositors concerned about the security of their funds in Islamic banking instruments.

In the religious sphere, Punch reports that the recent remarriage of Jimmy Odukoya, senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, has reignited controversy over divorce among pastors. Religious leaders are expressing divergent views on the growing number of failed marriages involving prominent clerics, highlighting a broader societal debate on morality and leadership accountability.

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Security, Health, and Infrastructure Challenges

Security concerns remain high as Kano state high court convicted and sentenced two men, Umar Auwal and Yakubu Dayyabu, to death by hanging for killing Fatima Abubakar and her six children in the Dorayi Chiranchi area. This severe sentencing underscores the gravity with which the state is treating acts of violence against civilians.

Meanwhile, police in Benue state have confirmed the death of three persons and hospitalized four others after they consumed a herbal mixture sold in Oju township, Oju LGA. The tragedy has raised urgent questions about the regulation of herbal remedies and public safety standards in local markets.

In the legal sector, Nkeonye Maha, presiding judge at the federal high court in Ibadan, has ordered the remand of two Mexican nationals and four Nigerian collaborators. They are being held for their involvement in the establishment and operation of a methamphetamine production laboratory in Tapa village, indicating continued efforts to dismantle illicit drug production networks.

Infrastructure deficits persist in Osun state, where 30 LGAs are grappling with poor roads, struggling health centres, under-resourced schools, and broken water systems. This is despite receiving N238.4 billion in allocations between January 2025 and June 2026, pointing to a significant gap between budgetary provisions and on-ground service delivery.

To address energy costs, the federal government is considering the deployment of mobile compressed natural gas stations in rural communities. This initiative aims to expand access to cheaper energy and reduce production costs for farmers who are heavily dependent on fuel-powered irrigation systems for agricultural productivity.

Education policy is also under review as Tunji Alausa, minister of education, has written to Godswill Akpabio, senate president, begging the national assembly to stop creating new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for seven years. This request suggests a need to consolidate resources and improve the quality of existing institutions before further expansion.