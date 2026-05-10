Nigeria News Analysis: Oil-well Dispute; Forest Draw; London Derby; Premier League

This news text discusses an oil-well dispute, a special report on the coping mechanisms of families during the closure of 23 schools in Oyo, Nigeria's green industrialisation, the NDC's four-year southern zoning gamble, and the tense London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United. It also highlights Arsenal's victory and Nigerian international players, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina, securing Premier League survival with Nottingham Forest.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in OyoNigeria's green industrialisation: AfDB in the theatre of the green economy, By Ayomide Akinwale NDC's four-year southern zoning gamble: A recipe for distrust and opposition failure, By Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu The tense London derby appeared destined for a draw before Belgian forward Leandro Trossard struck in the closing stages to hand Arsenal a crucial victory in their pursuit of a first league title since 2004.

Arsenal moved a step closer to winning the Premier League title on Sunday after a dramatic 1-0 victory away to West Ham United. The result in the fiery London derby is a welcome one for Nigerian internationals Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina, who officially secured top-flight survival with Nottingham Forest..





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Oil-Well Dispute Special Report Families Coping With School Closure Nigeria's Green Industrialisation NDC Four-Year Southern Zoning Gamble Premier League London Derby Arsenal Victory Norwegian International Players Forest Newcastle Alexa Norwich City Leeds West Ham

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