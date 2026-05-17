Nigeria News: Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme pays tribute to Isaac Adaka Boro on annual Boro Day celebration

Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), paid tribute to the memory of late Isaac Adaka Boro on the occasion of the annual Boro Day celebration. He described Boro as the hero of the Niger Delta struggle and highlighted his dedication to seeking an egalitarian Nigeria and advocating for justice and fairness for the people of the Niger Delta.

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has paid tributes to the memory of the late Isaac Adaka Boro on the occasion of the annual Boro Day celebration.

Otuaro described Boro as the hero of the Niger Delta struggle, highlighting his foresight, vision, and dedication to the pursuit of justice, fairness, and equity for the people of the Niger Delta. The PAP boss noted the establishment of interventionist agencies by the Federal Government as a testament to the impact of Boro's advocacy. He urged the Ijaw and Niger Delta youths to celebrate Boro peacefully and commemorate his legacy





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Niger Delta News Presidential Amnesty Programme Isaac Adaka Boro Niger Delta Hero Struggle Vision Injustice Equity Nigeria Ijaw Kaiama Nigeria News Administrator Commemoration Solemnity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Political Tensions, Economic Challenges, and Presidential Aspirations in NigeriaA comprehensive overview of the latest news and events in Nigeria, including heightened political activities, economic challenges, and presidential aspirations.

Read more »

Segun Showunmi Hails Mohammed Hayatu-Deen as Nigeria's Strongest Opposition Presidential ContenderFormer spokesperson to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar describes Hayatu-Deen as the strongest opposition contender ahead of the 2027 elections, citing his credentials, technocratic depth, and economic expertise.

Read more »

Nigeria News: Multiple Abductions, Presidential Reforms, Rising Costs, Senate PrimariesThis news article presents updates on the abduction of schoolchildren in Borno and Oyo states, the submission of political party membership registers by INEC, rising healthcare costs in the north-east, and the upcoming primaries for the APC to select candidates for the house of representatives.

Read more »

Former President Jonathan on Nigeria Insecurity, Moral Decline: 'Essential Time for Serious Reflection' - InFocus NigeriaFormer President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed worry about the worsening insecurity and moral decline in Nigeria, calling for urgent nationwide reflection, responsible leadership, and a moral rebirth.

Read more »