Nigeria Needs to Transition to Technology-Driven Mining Economy

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the poor contribution of Nigeria's solid minerals sector to the national economy, despite the country's vast mineral deposits valued at over $1trillion. The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, highlighted the urgent need to transition from dependence on raw material exports to value addition, industrial processing, and innovation-led growth.

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the poor contribution of Nigeria 's solid minerals sector to the national economy, despite the country's vast mineral deposits valued at over $1trillion.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, spoke at the launch of the Mine-Tech University Innovation Pod (Mine-Tech UniPod) in Nasarawa State, highlighting the need for Nigeria to transition to a technology-driven mining economy. Shettima called on the country to shift from dependence on raw material exports to value addition, industrial processing, and innovation-led growth. The initiative reflects the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to human capital development, innovation, and youth empowerment.

The Vice President also revealed that the Federal Government is aggressively implementing a plan to strengthen STEMM education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), digital literacy, research commercialisation, and university-industry partnerships. He disclosed that the Kaduna Skills Council template for national economic transformation and that the government plans to train an additional 100,000 youths in emerging sectors of the economy.

The Mine-Tech UniPod, powered by the United Nations Development Programme Nigeria and supported by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, aims to foster innovation in minerals development with the facility housing four specialised laboratories





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Nigeria Mining Economy Value Addition Industrial Processing Innovation Renewed Hope Agenda Kaduna Skills Council Template Artificial Intelligence Agriculture Manufacturing And Trade Training Innovation Ecosystem Portfolio Of Special Agricultural Schemes (PAS

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