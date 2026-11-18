Nigeria's 0-0 draw with Tanzania has left the Super Eagles needing six points from their final two Group L matches, likely requiring a three-goal win over Guinea-Bissau to secure the sole available 2027 AFCON ticket.

Nigeria's Super Eagles dropped crucial points in a goalless draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday, leaving their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification hopes in serious jeopardy.

The match at the Amaan Stadium saw Eric Chelle's side dominate possession and create several chances but fail to score. Nigeria now have seven points from four matches in Group L, while Guinea-Bissau lead the group with 10 points. The 2027 AFCON will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Because Tanzania sit in Nigeria's Group L, the usual top-two qualify rule does not apply.

Also read Nigeria draws 0-0 with Tanzania in 2027 AFCON qualifier, remains second in Group L

Qualification Stakes In Group L

Tanzania already have a place as co-hosts, so only the highest-placed team among Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar will qualify from this group. Tanzania's results still count in the standings, but there is only one ticket available to the other three teams. Madagascar is now out of contention for the remaining qualification spot. After Matchday 4, the goalless draw in Zanzibar and Guinea-Bissau's 2-0 win over Madagascar have left Nigeria playing catch-up.

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Nigeria have two matches left, both in March 2027. The first is an away encounter against Madagascar on March 24, followed by a home fixture against Guinea-Bissau on March 28 in Uyo. The minimum requirement is clear: Nigeria almost certainly need six points. Winning both games would take them to 13 points.

But 13 may still not be enough if Guinea-Bissau also reach 13 by beating Tanzania in their remaining fixture. In that case, the decisive tiebreaker becomes head-to-head record, and Guinea-Bissau already won the first meeting 3-0. A narrow win in the return match in Nigeria would not be enough. The Super Eagles would likely need to win by at least three clear goals to overturn that deficit.

Nigeria Goal Scoring Woes Persist

Depending on the applicable CAF regulations, Nigeria may need to win by a margin sufficient to overturn Guinea-Bissau's head-to-head advantage. A narrow win could therefore leave the Super Eagles behind their rivals despite finishing with the same number of points. The away-day problem is real. Nigeria have taken just one point from their two away qualifiers, a 3-0 defeat in Guinea-Bissau and the 0-0 draw in Zanzibar.

On the road, they have not scored a single goal in this campaign. The trip to Madagascar in March is, on paper, the easier of the two remaining fixtures, but it is precisely the kind of away game this team has struggled to control. The finishing problem is chronic, not isolated. Against Tanzania, Nigeria had 22 attempts but only two on target.

Tolu Arokodare hit the crossbar, Calvin Bassey missed a promising chance, and second-half substitutes Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams could not find a breakthrough. Coach Eric Chelle was blunt afterwards: We had 22 attempts but only two on target, sometimes the final kick or the last pass was missing. The inability to convert chances in Zanzibar is another concern the coaching staff must address before the final fixtures. The path is narrow but not closed.

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Final Match Scenario Requires Margin

The best-case scenario for Nigeria is straightforward: beat Madagascar away, then beat Guinea-Bissau at home. If Guinea-Bissau drop points against Tanzania in their next match, a draw or a defeat, then Nigeria can finish top on points alone, without needing a goal-swing against Guinea-Bissau. If Guinea-Bissau beat Tanzania, however, the final match in Nigeria becomes a winner-take-all head-to-head decider, with Nigeria needing a three-goal margin. The psychological dimension matters.

This is a squad that also failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Tanzania draw was met with immediate scrutiny of Chelle's team selection, leaving Iwobi and Ola Aina out of the starting XI in Zanzibar, and the sense that Nigeria are running out of room for error. The players now face a two-game season in March, with no margin for a slow start or another wasteful afternoon.

Nigeria's qualification hopes are alive but no longer fully in their own hands. The primary task is non-negotiable: win both remaining matches. That would give them 13 points and likely at least a chance. But unless Guinea-Bissau slip up against Tanzania, the final match in Nigeria will not just be about winning, it will be about winning by enough.

The two remaining matches could determine whether the Super Eagles secure a place at AFCON 2027 or miss out on the tournament.