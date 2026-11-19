A sensitisation walk in Abuja highlighted the need for improved sanitation, with officials calling for sustainable financing and community action to end open defecation by 2030.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been urged to abandon open defecation and embrace proper sanitation practices to protect public health and the environment. The call was made on Monday during a sensitisation walk organised by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in collaboration with development partners to commemorate the 2026 World Toilet Day.

The exercise brought together government officials, civil society organisations, sanitation advocates and community stakeholders. They moved through parts of the city, encouraging residents to construct and use toilets, patronise public sanitation facilities and maintain proper hygiene. Speaking during the exercise, Ms Bibian Ama, Head of Programme at the Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), described open defecation as a serious public health threat. She warned that human waste could contaminate food, water sources and the environment, thereby spreading diseases.

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Ama also highlighted the disproportionate effects of poor sanitation on women and girls, particularly those without access to safe and private toilet facilities. She said inadequate sanitation, especially during menstruation, could restrict women's participation in businesses and other economic activities. She therefore called for greater involvement of women in sanitation planning and decision-making. Some residents described the awareness campaign as timely.

A sugarcane trader, Musa Abubakar, said it had helped him understand that open defecation was not merely an environmental problem but also a public health concern. Similarly, a food vendor, Mrs Hannatu Sunday, urged landlords and school authorities to provide adequate toilet facilities to discourage open defecation.

Nigeria Sanitation Progress and Challenges

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, identified sustainable financing, improved data management and institutional strengthening as essential to achieving an open defecation-free Nigeria by 2030. He urged households, communities and institutions to take collective responsibility for sanitation. Every household, community and institution has a responsibility to contribute to a cleaner and healthier Nigeria, he said. Nigeria has made gradual progress in sanitation coverage, but the gap remains substantial.

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According to the latest Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) data, only 32.2 per cent of Nigerians had access to safely managed sanitation services in 2024. This means that about two-thirds of the population lacks services that safely contain and manage human waste. Open defecation also remains widespread. Although the proportion of people practising it has declined, an estimated 18 per cent of Nigerians still defecate in the open, representing millions of people.

The problem is particularly severe in rural communities, informal urban settlements and areas affected by poverty, insecurity and inadequate infrastructure. Even some urban centres lack sufficient sanitation facilities. The challenge extends beyond providing toilets. It includes safe faecal waste management, accessible facilities for persons with disabilities, gender-sensitive infrastructure and improved sanitation and hygiene practices.

Health Risks of Poor Sanitation

According to the United Nations, access to safely managed sanitation increased from about 20.5 per cent in 2000 to 32.2 per cent in 2024. However, this progress falls short of the pace required to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6.2, which seeks universal access to adequate and equitable sanitation by 2030. Without increased investment and faster implementation, millions of Nigerians will remain without safely managed sanitation beyond the SDG deadline.

Closing the gap requires stronger sector financing, improved sanitation markets, expanded behaviour change programmes, effective local government leadership and better coordination among the health, education and water sectors. Despite government interventions, open defecation remains widespread. Major barriers to ending the practice include poverty, inadequate sanitation infrastructure, limited access to affordable toilets and entrenched social practices. Rapid population growth and urbanisation have also outpaced the provision of basic services.

Weak enforcement of sanitation regulations and poorly maintained public toilets in markets, motor parks and workplaces further compound the problem. Inadequate funding has also slowed the construction and maintenance of sanitation facilities. The Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign Secretariat and the National Open Defecation-Free Roadmap initially targeted an open defecation-free Nigeria by 2025. Although the country missed that deadline, progress has been recorded.

By early 2025, 142 local government areas had attained open defecation-free (ODF) status. The number increased to 185 by October 2026, out of Nigeria's 774 local councils. The revised Clean Nigeria Campaign strategy has extended the target to 2030.

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However, with fewer than one-quarter of local government areas certified ODF, the country still has considerable ground to cover. Poor sanitation exposes communities to faecal contamination and increases the transmission of infectious diseases. Children under five are particularly vulnerable. Repeated diarrhoeal infections can cause malnutrition, stunting, impaired cognitive development and preventable deaths.

Pregnant women face additional risks where sanitation and hygiene facilities are inadequate. Older persons and people with disabilities also encounter difficulties accessing safe, accessible and dignified toilets. Poor sanitation contributes to the transmission of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), including trachoma, soil-transmitted helminthiasis, onchocerciasis and schistosomiasis, which remain public health concerns in parts of Nigeria. Sanitation, facial cleanliness and environmental hygiene are important components of the World Health Organisation-endorsed SAFE strategy for trachoma elimination.

Economic Costs and Future Action

Although Nigeria has made significant progress towards eliminating trachoma as a public health problem, sustained improvements in sanitation are necessary to protect those gains and prevent reinfection. The connection between inadequate access to toilets and outbreaks of cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid and other sanitation-related diseases is direct. Where households lack toilets, human waste contaminates the environment, water sources and food, creating conditions for disease transmission.

Cholera, acute watery diarrhoea, typhoid fever and other intestinal infections spread more easily in communities with poor sanitation and inadequate waste management. Open defecation and poor hygiene also accelerate transmission during outbreaks, particularly in densely populated and flood-prone areas. Evidence from sanitation interventions in Nigeria shows that providing toilets and promoting proper hygiene practices can reduce the incidence of diarrhoea, cholera and other sanitation-related infections.

Poor sanitation increases healthcare expenditure, reduces productivity, contributes to school absenteeism, damages the environment and leads to preventable deaths, particularly among children. At the household level, illness results in lost income and additional medical expenses. Children miss school due to illness, and women and girls face particular challenges when safe and private facilities are unavailable. The economic and social costs are substantial, and urgent measures are needed.

Governments should prioritise increased funding for sanitation, strengthen local government leadership, enforce sanitation regulations and expand behaviour change programmes. Sustainable financing, improved data management and institutional strengthening are essential to achieving an open defecation-free Nigeria by 2030. Households, communities and institutions must take collective responsibility for sanitation to protect public health and the environment.