Critics urge Nigerian politicians to stop threatening national stability during elections. The article argues the country is bigger than any candidate or party and calls for political maturity and respect for democratic processes.

Nigeria must never be reduced to a bargaining instrument in the hands of politicians. There is a dangerous habit in Nigeria n politics that must stop immediately. It is the tendency of politicians, their supporters, and political associates to threaten the peace, stability, and continued existence of Nigeria whenever an election approaches. This pattern creates a toxic environment where the survival of the nation is falsely linked to the fortunes of specific political personalities.

Stop Threatening The Survival Of Nigeria

Politicians have repeatedly made statements suggesting that if their preferred candidate loses, Nigeria will be in trouble. They claim that if their party is denied victory, the country will boil over. Some declarations go even further, stating that the election will determine whether Nigeria continues to exist at all. These assertions are often presented as expressions of concern for the country. Sometimes, they are defended as warnings against electoral malpractice, injustice, exclusion, or fraud. Yet, whatever the circumstances in which they are made, such declarations can become instruments of intimidation. They deepen ethnic and religious divisions and undermine public confidence in democracy.

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No Individual Owns The Nigerian State

No individual owns Nigeria. No political party is the proprietor of the Nigerian state. No ethnic group has an exclusive right to determine who governs the country. No presidential candidate, governor, senator, or political godfather possesses the authority to hold the nation hostage because the outcome of an election may not favor him. The country belongs to its citizens. It belongs to the farmer in Benue who rises before dawn to cultivate the land. It belongs to the fisherman in Bayelsa who ventures onto the waters to earn a living. It belongs to the trader in Lagos who struggles to pay rent and school fees. It belongs to the civil servant in Kano, the teacher in Enugu, the engineer in Kaduna, the artisan in Aba, and the young graduate in Ibadan searching desperately for employment. It belongs to the millions of Nigerians who have never met a president, never sat at a political dinner, and never received a government appointment. Yet, their taxes, labor, sacrifices, and hopes sustain the politicians and our country.

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Demand Accountability Through Lawful Means

These citizens do not deserve to have their future threatened whenever politicians disagree over who should occupy the highest offices in the land. As preparations for the elections gather momentum, Nigerian politicians must reflect seriously on the language they use. They must consider the emotions they stir and the consequences of their words. The question is straightforward. If you are seeking political office because you love Nigeria and genuinely want to serve its people, why should your ambition become a threat to the country? If your desire is to improve the lives of Nigerians, why should the possibility of losing an election lead you or your supporters to suggest that the nation may cease to exist? If you believe your policies are superior, why not persuade voters with evidence, a credible program, and a record of achievement? And if you believe an election has been manipulated, why not pursue lawful remedies? Present verifiable evidence and demand accountability through constitutional institutions. Why threaten the country? Why should the future of more than 200 million people be placed at risk because one politician may not become president?

Preserve Peace For The Collective Good

Keep Nigeria out of your game. Your ambition is personal, but the consequences of destroying national peace are collective. This is not a defense of electoral malpractice. It is not an endorsement of injustice. It is not an argument against legitimate protests or the right to challenge fraudulent elections. It is an appeal for political maturity, patriotism, and respect for the country that gives every politician the opportunity to seek public office. Nigeria is and must remain bigger than everybody. Politicians seem to be institutionalizing a dangerous politics of national existence. Since the restoration of democratic government in 1999, Nigerians have witnessed intense electoral contests. They have seen political defections, disputed results, legal battles, ethnic mobilization, religious rhetoric, and occasional violence. Democracy has survived many of these challenges. However, the political language surrounding elections has sometimes suggested that a particular contest is more than an exercise in choosing leaders. It has been portrayed as a struggle for national survival. There is a distinction between recognizing that elections can affect national stability and deliberately suggesting that the country itself may be endangered if a particular candidate loses. Elections matter. They determine who controls public resources, appoints officials, sets policy priorities, and directs the affairs of government. Their consequences can be profound. But elections are not the same as the existence of a country.