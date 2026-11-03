28 State Assemblies Approve State Police Constitutional Amendment Bill

The National Assembly has received approval reports from 28 State Houses of Assembly for a constitutional amendment establishing state police, exceeding the required 24-state threshold. The bill now moves toward transmission to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The National Assembly has received approval reports from 28 State Houses of Assembly for the proposed constitutional amendment seeking to establish state police. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The 28 approvals exceed the constitutionally required threshold of 24 states, representing not less than two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly. This threshold is stipulated under Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution for constitutional alterations. The bill, formally titled the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, seeks to provide for the establishment of State Police Services and related matters.

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State Houses Approve State Police Bill

It was transmitted to the 36 state legislatures on September 16, 2026, for consideration and approval. The assemblies were requested to communicate their decisions to the National Assembly within 30 days, with the deadline expiring on October 15. Although the deadline has passed, Ogunlana explained that his office would continue to receive approval reports from state legislatures until the bill is transmitted for assent.

Following the receipt and verification of the reports, the Office confirms that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the bill, the statement read in part. Ogunlana added that the Office of the Clerk had undertaken administrative verification of the reports and accompanying Votes and Proceedings. This verification is to authenticate the decisions communicated by the respective state legislatures and ensure that records accurately reflect the decisions taken.

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He also clarified an aspect of the legislative procedure regarding the amendment process. Section 9 of the Constitution does not expressly require a Third Reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill, unlike the procedure applicable to ordinary bills, he noted. In view of the approvals secured from the required number of State Houses of Assembly, the necessary administrative processes are being undertaken.

Transmission to the President for Assent

These processes will facilitate the transmission of the bill to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for assent. This is in accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, CAP A2, (LEN) 2004. The development represents a significant step in the prolonged national debate over the decentralisation of Nigeria's policing structure. Proponents of state police argue that state governments require greater control over security arrangements to address crimes and emerging threats within their jurisdictions.

Nigeria currently operates a centralised police system under the Nigeria Police Force, with operational command and control vested in the Federal Government. The demand for state police has gained momentum amid persistent security challenges across different parts of the country. These challenges include kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, communal violence and other criminal activities. Supporters of the proposed arrangement have maintained that state-controlled police formations would improve intelligence gathering and enhance community-based policing.

They also argue it would enable security agencies to respond more quickly to threats at the grassroots. However, concerns have also been raised about the possibility of governors using state police formations to intimidate political opponents. Critics fear such formations could be used to undermine civil liberties or settle political scores. The proposed constitutional amendment is expected to provide the legal framework for establishing State Police Services and define their relationship with the existing federal policing structure.

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National Assembly Welcomes Development

The National Assembly expressed appreciation to the state legislatures for their cooperation in the constitutional amendment process. It described the development as an important step towards strengthening Nigeria's security architecture and deepening its federal system. Ogunlana said the move represents a significant step in ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture and deepen the country's federal system. The Office will continue to provide accurate and timely information on developments relating to the constitutional amendment process, he added.