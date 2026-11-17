Nigeria has identified trillions of naira in potential illicit financial flow exposure from import transactions between 2020 and 2024, prompting new technology-driven tracking systems and tax reforms.

Nigeria has identified trillions of naira in potential Illicit Financial Flow exposure from import transactions between 2020 and 2024. The preliminary findings raise concerns about trade misinvoicing, revenue leakages and the country's capacity to protect wealth generated through international commerce.

The findings are based on an analysis of Nigeria Customs Service transaction-level import data using the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Price-Filter Method Plus. They indicate substantial exposure to import under-invoicing and over-invoicing, with corresponding risks to customs duty and Value Added Tax revenues.

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NRS Official Discloses Illicit Flow Estimates

Idris Mohammed Abdullahi, Head of Liaison with Anti-Graft and Law Enforcement Agencies at the Nigeria Revenue Service, disclosed the development at a workshop in Abuja on Tuesday to train journalists on reporting illicit financial flows. He cautioned that the estimates were potential values at risk, not confirmed cases of fraud, established criminal proceeds or verified government revenue losses. Abdullahi explained that the methodology identifies transactions whose declared unit values fall outside statistically established admissible ranges and require further examination.

He clarified that differences in product quality, contractual arrangements, packaging, related-party pricing and measurement errors could also explain some anomalies. He stressed that journalists must distinguish between statistical anomalies and proven financial crimes to avoid sensationalism and misinformation. He identified trade misinvoicing, tax evasion, aggressive profit shifting, beneficial ownership concealment, corruption and the movement of criminal proceeds across borders as major challenges undermining Nigeria's economic development.

The NRS official explained that import under-invoicing could conceal the actual value of goods, reducing applicable customs duties and tax obligations. Over-invoicing, on the other hand, could provide opportunities for transferring funds illegally outside the country through inflated import payments. He noted that multinational corporations could also exploit differences in national tax systems and related-party transactions to shift profits across jurisdictions, weakening the domestic tax base.

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Nigeria Implements Tax Reforms to Curb Flows

Studies suggest commercial and tax-related activities account for more than 60 per cent of global illicit financial flows. To address these challenges, Nigeria is implementing reforms under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025. These include relevant aspects of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Pillar Two framework, which provides for a 15 per cent effective minimum tax for qualifying multinational enterprises that meet the prescribed global revenue threshold.

Further measures include stronger transfer pricing oversight and plans for a National Transfer Pricing Intelligence Centre to improve the government's ability to examine transactions between related companies and detect possible profit-shifting arrangements. Abdullahi said Nigeria was also strengthening beneficial ownership transparency through the Corporate Affairs Commission's Persons with Significant Control framework, established under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

According to him, the NRS is developing beneficial ownership and social network analytics to help identify individuals behind corporate entities and examine relationships that could facilitate financial crimes. He disclosed plans to establish a joint NRS-NCS-NFIU Trade Analytics Task Force to improve information sharing and identify suspicious trade patterns. Other interventions include electronic public procurement, public asset registration, expenditure analytics and stronger oversight of cryptocurrency transactions through regulatory and tax frameworks.

New System Enhances Data Integration and Analysis

The proposed National IFF Estimation Software and Early Warning System is expected to strengthen data integration, artificial intelligence applications and transaction analysis. The system will bring together data from different sources and use analytical tools to establish links between companies, individuals and financial activities. It is expected to support the identification of unusual trade transactions, strengthen risk assessment and provide authorities with information for further investigation.

Abdullahi further identified the National Action Plan for 2027 to 2030 as a framework for consolidating Nigeria's interventions, improving institutional coordination and establishing periodic measurement of illicit financial flows. The plan is expected to support regular assessments and provide a framework for measuring progress in preventing the movement of illegal funds out of the country.

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Expert Emphasizes Investigative Journalism Role

The workshop also featured presentations by Adedayo Adeyinka Kayode, a financial crime investigator, chartered accountant and forensic expert, who is the Managing Consultant of Aideasbanc Consulting Limited. Kayode examined the global dimensions of illicit financial flows, Nigeria's exposure and the risks confronting businesses and financial institutions. Speaking on From Financial Secrecy to Public Accountability: Strengthening Investigative Journalism in Nigeria's Fight Against Illicit Financial Flows, he argued that trade misinvoicing, profit shifting, tax evasion and weak enforcement deepen Nigeria's revenue losses.

He noted that illicit financial flows extend beyond corruption and the diversion of public funds by politically exposed persons to include sophisticated commercial practices through which businesses and multinational corporations manipulate trade transactions, shift profits across borders and exploit weaknesses in tax systems to reduce their financial obligations. In his paper, Understanding IFFs: Global Trends and Nigeria Context, Kayode identified commercial and tax-related activities as the biggest drivers of illicit financial flows globally, accounting for more than 60 per cent of such flows.

He argued that overcoming the challenge requires a broader approach that goes beyond anti-corruption agencies to address corporate financial practices, weaknesses in trade documentation, tax administration and the international structures through which illicit proceeds are concealed and transferred. According to him, developing countries are particularly exposed to the consequences, losing substantial financial resources that could otherwise support economic transformation, poverty reduction and public investment.

For Nigeria, the consequences extend across government revenue, public service delivery, economic competitiveness and the broader national economy. The presentations also drew attention to the role of shell companies, hidden ownership arrangements and offshore structures in making it difficult for authorities to identify the individuals who ultimately control businesses and benefit from suspicious transactions.

Nigeria's extractive industry was identified as another area requiring stronger monitoring because of the risks associated with crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and the manipulation of production and export records. The proposed response includes improved monitoring of oil production and exports, real-time metering and better cooperation among relevant institutions, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NRS, Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

The agencies are expected to improve the reconciliation of production figures, declared exports, actual shipments and proceeds to reduce opportunities for the diversion of public resources. The NRS is seeking to strengthen its capacity to examine transactions involving multinational enterprises and address practices that may lead to the artificial movement of profits across borders. The workshop also featured presentations on compliance strategies for identifying and preventing financial crimes.