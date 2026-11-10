Nigeria Moves to Enforce Food Safety Laws and Prosecute Offenders

Nigeria plans stricter food safety enforcement and prosecutions after estimates of 50 million foodborne illnesses and 53,000 deaths nationwide.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to strengthen the enforcement of food safety laws and prosecute offenders, citing estimates that food contamination and unsafe practices cause 50 million foodborne illness es and 53,000 deaths in the country. The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, announced the measures at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Udeh said the government would work with the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation to prosecute people involved in food contamination and adulteration. He warned that convicted offenders could face jail terms of six months to two years.

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Enforcement Under Sections 243 to 245 of the Criminal Code

The Federal Government plans to enforce Sections 243 to 245 of the Criminal Code Act more strictly as a central part of its food safety strategy. Udeh said these measures would be paired with improved food packaging and sealing practices.

Udeh also said the government intends to use technology to detect and prevent contamination before unsafe food reaches consumers. He described unsafe food as a major public health concern and pointed to global data to support the urgency of the plan.

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Citing World Health Organisation estimates, Udeh said approximately 866 million people worldwide suffered foodborne illnesses in 2021. The same figures show 1.52 million deaths, including 143,000 children under five.

Udeh referred to two recent incidents as examples of the dangers. He said five members of a family died in Kogi State in August 2026 after eating fufu reportedly processed from cassava flour. He also said 49 deaths were recorded in Ondo State in September after people consumed locally prepared alcoholic and herbal drinks reportedly contaminated with methanol.

Regulator Warns of Dangerous Food Handling Practices

Mrs Veronica Ezeh, Registrar of the Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology, identified several unsafe practices that she said are widespread in food handling. Her list includes the use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits artificially and the application of dichlorvos, commonly sold as Sniper, to beans and grains.

Ezeh also named the use of paracetamol to tenderise meat and the use of detergents and bleaching agents in cassava processing. She further cited the adulteration of palm oil with prohibited colourants such as Sudan IV dye.

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Ezeh warned that these practices could expose consumers to serious health risks, including liver and kidney diseases, cancer and damage to other vital organs. She said the council is working to reduce those risks through stronger standards and better practices.

Graduate Deployment and Next Steps for Food Safety

Ezeh said the government's proposed measures include creating a food science and technology professional cadre across federal, state and local governments. She also said the council plans to convene stakeholders' conferences and mobilise regulatory agencies to enforce food safety standards.

The council also plans to promote adoption of its Food Safety Procedure Manual, which was launched last year, to improve food handling and processing nationwide. Ezeh called on governments at all levels to employ food science and technology graduates, noting that Nigeria produces more than 3,000 graduates in the field each year.

Ezeh said deploying trained professionals to food safety roles would strengthen monitoring and enforcement. She added that this approach would help reduce the risks posed by contaminated and adulterated food.