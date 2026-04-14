Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: Intergovernmental Agreement to be Signed This Year

Morocco's ONHYM head announces that the intergovernmental agreement for the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline will be signed this year, with a project company to be established and first gas expected in 2031. The project, backed by ECOWAS, is poised to reshape West Africa’s energy landscape and position Morocco as a key energy hub.

Amina Benkhadra, the head of Morocco’s national office of hydrocarbons and mines ( ONHYM ), has announced that an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for the ambitious $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline is slated for signing this year. This significant development, reported by Reuters on Monday, marks a crucial step forward for the project, also known as the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline ( AAGP ), a 6,900-kilometer hybrid offshore-onshore infrastructure with a maximum capacity of 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas.

The project's strategic importance lies not only in its massive scale but also in its potential to reshape the energy landscape of West Africa and beyond, establishing Morocco as a key energy bridge between Africa and Europe. The planned IGA signifies a commitment from the 13 participating countries involved, a move that will pave the way for a dedicated authority comprised of ministerial representatives. This authority will be crucial in providing political and regulatory coordination, ensuring smooth project execution across multiple nations. The pipeline's structure is designed to support the supply of 15 bcm of gas to Morocco, while also facilitating exports to Europe, furthering the continent’s energy independence. The project has already secured the backing of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and significant groundwork has been laid with the completion of feasibility studies and front-end engineering design (FEED) stages, which have further bolstered the project’s outlook.

Following the signing of the IGA, the next step involves establishing a dedicated project company. This joint venture, formed by ONHYM and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), will be based in Morocco and will be responsible for overseeing the execution, financing, and construction phases. The pipeline's impact is expected to extend beyond energy delivery, stimulating economic integration across West Africa. The project will lead to expanded electricity generation, thereby facilitating industrial and mining development in the region. The initial segments of the pipeline, once complete, will connect Morocco to gas fields in Mauritania and Senegal. Furthermore, the pipeline will link Ghana to Cote d’Ivoire further south, with the final phase of the project connecting Ghana to Nigeria’s gas fields. The project’s phased approach, with each segment designed as a “standalone system,” allows for early value build-up, ensuring that benefits accrue incrementally as sections are completed. The first gas from the initial phases is anticipated in 2031, providing a clear timeline for the project's operational commencement, thereby reinforcing its strategic alignment with the long-term energy needs of the participating countries. The development promises not only to provide a sustainable energy source but will also foster robust economic partnerships, stimulating growth across multiple sectors within the African continent and Europe. The project company will be responsible for financing the project and securing the funding that is needed for its completion.

Benkhadra emphasized that the project company will mobilize a mix of equity and debt, leading the financing structure. While final funding commitments are yet to be secured, the project is generating strong interest due to its scale, phased structure, and strategic positioning. The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline holds the potential to significantly reshape the energy dynamics of the region. The TSGP is a separate project, a proposed 4,128 km pipeline intended to transport up to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Nigeria, through Niger and Algeria, to European markets. The pipeline's significance transcends regional boundaries, impacting global energy security and supply chain diversification. The project's structure, which involves the standalone design of each segment, is particularly noteworthy. This approach enables early value capture and reduces dependencies on the completion of the entire infrastructure before benefits can be realized. By enabling early value capture, this system offers enhanced flexibility. Moreover, the project's strategic location and route, crossing multiple nations, underscores its geopolitical importance. The gas pipeline is positioned to become a central infrastructure element within West Africa’s energy landscape. It will be able to stimulate economic growth and enhance the security of energy supplies in the participating countries. The anticipated commencement date for the first gas delivery further reinforces the project's significance in relation to the evolving energy dynamics of the continent.





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Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline AAGP ONHYM Energy Infrastructure West Africa

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