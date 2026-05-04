Nigeria Monitors Rising Tensions in South Africa, Prepares for Potential Evacuations

The Nigerian government is closely monitoring planned protests in South Africa targeting foreign nationals and is preparing for potential evacuations of its citizens following recent incidents and growing safety concerns.

The Nigeria n government is closely monitoring a planned series of protests in South Africa scheduled to take place between May 4th and May 8th, 2026, which are anticipated to target foreign nationals.

This heightened alert follows recent demonstrations in Pretoria and Johannesburg, and stems from growing concerns for the safety and wellbeing of Nigerian citizens residing in South Africa. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that approximately 130 Nigerians have already expressed interest in voluntary evacuation, a number expected to rise as the protest dates approach. This proactive measure underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.

The President of Nigeria has conveyed deep concern regarding the unfolding situation, having received a comprehensive briefing from relevant authorities. A direct instruction has been issued to the Nigerian diplomatic mission in South Africa – encompassing the High Commission and Consulate – to maintain vigilant oversight of developments and engage in continuous communication with South African authorities. The objective is to proactively mitigate risks and ensure the protection of Nigerian nationals.

Simultaneously, the government is actively compiling data on Nigerians who wish to return home, preparing for potential repatriation flights facilitated with the support of Nigerian community groups within South Africa. This logistical preparation demonstrates a commitment to providing options for citizens who feel unsafe or wish to avoid potential unrest.

The government has also emphasized Nigeria’s historical role in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, advocating for educational initiatives to remind younger generations of the strong ties and shared history between the two nations. This historical context is presented as a foundation for mutual respect and understanding, crucial during periods of tension. The recent protests, while largely peaceful under significant security presence, were marred by tragic incidents involving Nigerian citizens.

Two Nigerians, Amamiro Chidiebere Emmanuel and Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew, lost their lives in separate encounters with South African security personnel. Emmanuel reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained during an alleged assault by members of the South African National Defence Force in Port Elizabeth, while Andrew was discovered deceased at the Pretoria Central Mortuary following an interaction with metro police. The Nigerian government has unequivocally condemned these incidents as unacceptable and is actively monitoring the ongoing investigations, demanding justice for the victims.

The government has reiterated that the safety and welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora remain a paramount priority, and diplomatic efforts with South African officials are ongoing to address these concerns and prevent future occurrences. Furthermore, the government highlighted the existence of a recently established bilateral agreement focused on early-warning mechanisms, designed to facilitate proactive protection of citizens during times of heightened tension.

This agreement represents a collaborative effort to manage potential conflicts and safeguard the interests of both nations’ citizens. The government is committed to utilizing all available diplomatic and logistical resources to ensure the safety and security of its citizens in South Africa





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