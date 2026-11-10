Mohammed Idris asserts that President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms benefit all Nigerians through security, education, and infrastructure gains.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris declared on Tuesday that every Nigeria n citizen is deriving tangible benefits from the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu. Speaking in Abuja during the media presentation of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) 2027 presidential election manifesto, Idris outlined specific achievements across security, education, and infrastructure sectors.

Infrastructure And Education Benefits For Citizens

Idris argued that government policies are universal and do not require political affiliation or social class verification to access. He emphasized that road construction projects serve all citizens regardless of whether they belong to the ruling party or any other group. The minister highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a concrete example of administrative intervention reaching ordinary people.

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He noted that 1.6 million Nigerian students are currently benefiting from this fund, proving that reforms touch the lives of residents within the country. These educational initiatives demonstrate how the administration is laying the foundation for national prosperity while ensuring broader societal inclusion. The minister stated that future efforts will focus on making these impacts more visible to the general populace over the next four years.

Security Improvements And International Standing

The minister cited improved national security as another key area where all Nigerians are seeing positive outcomes from current policies. Enhanced safety conditions allow citizens to move freely and engage in daily activities without fear, which supports overall economic stability. This improvement in security is part of a broader strategy to create an environment conducive to growth and development.

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On the international front, Nigeria was removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in the fourth quarter of 2025. This delisting signifies that Nigeria can now conduct business with the rest of the world without facing excessive scrutiny. Major rating agencies including Fitch, Moody's, and S&P have given Nigeria an upward tick in their assessments.

Stakeholder Views On Media Responsibility

Idris addressed journalists directly, urging them to maintain accountability while also highlighting positive developments in the country. He stated that responsible journalism should correct errors but should not focus exclusively on criticism or negative reports about the nation. The minister believes that defining the country solely by negative narratives does not reflect the true trajectory of progress.

He insisted that loving Nigeria is essential for all citizens, even if they disagree with the current administration. Idris called for a collective effort to support President Bola Tinubu in driving the country toward prosperity. He argued that adversarial reporting alone does not constitute good journalism, and that balanced coverage is necessary for societal advancement.

Future Outlook And Political Strategy

The All Progressives Congress released its 2027 manifesto titled From Reforms to Prosperity, outlining the party's vision for the future. Idris maintained that the current reforms have established a solid base that will be difficult to reverse by 2031. He expressed confidence that the course set by the administration will lead to sustained national development.

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Leadership remains central to this national development strategy, according to the minister. The prosperity of society depends on the reforms introduced by leaders and their commitment to improving citizen welfare. Idris urged Nigerians to recognize the progress being made and to avoid letting negative perceptions overshadow the ongoing march toward economic stability.