Nigeria Mines Ranger Service Bill Scrutinized for Police Powers Conflict

Deputy Speaker Kalu raises constitutional concerns over Clause 23 of the Mines Ranger Service bill, fearing overlap with Nigeria Police Force investigative mandates.

Lawmakers in the Nigerian House of Representatives are currently debating Senate Bill number two hundred fifty-three, which seeks to establish the Nigeria Mines Ranger Service. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu has formally raised serious concerns that specific provisions within the bill may conflict with the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force. This debate is taking place during the Committee of the Whole session while considering the legislation sponsored by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere.

Clause 23 Sparks Constitutional Concerns

The primary point of contention centers on Clause twenty-three of the proposed legislation. This clause grants the proposed Rangers the power to obtain information and access records belonging to individuals and authorities. Kalu argued that this authority effectively empowers the Rangers to perform investigative functions that are constitutionally assigned exclusively to the police.

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Deputy Speaker Kalu expressed his confusion during the proceedings. He stated that he expected the Rangers to simply arrest suspected illegal miners and hand them over to the police for proper investigation. He noted that he was not seeing such a limitation in Clause twenty-three. He specifically highlighted the power to obtain information as a major source of worry for the committee.

Reading the contentious provision, the Deputy Speaker noted that it would grant the Commander-General or any authorized officer access to records held by any person or authority. This access is intended for the purpose of discharging their duties related to preventing and combating illegal mining and artisanal mining crimes. Kalu questioned whether a mining ranger should have such broad powers.

He argued that such access amounted to investigative authority. He maintained that this right should ordinarily rest with the Nigeria Police Force. He asked rhetorically if a mining ranger could access private information when invited to premises. He emphasized that it is the police who are given the right to do that under current laws.

Debate Over Preliminary Investigative Powers

In response, House Leader Julius Ihonvbere acknowledged that the provision could be amended where necessary. However, he defended the need for preliminary investigative powers. He argued these powers are essential to enable the Rangers to distinguish between suspected offenders and innocent persons before handing cases over to the police.

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Ihonvbere stated that without such preliminary inquiries, the proposed service might be unable to provide the police with adequate information for prosecution. He argued that the Rangers are not taking over the role of the police. He explained that they need to brief the police adequately for prosecution in law court.

The House Leader further defended the provision by citing recent incidents. He mentioned that individuals who were allegedly not involved in illegal mining had been arrested. He said the clause was intended to give the Rangers an opportunity to establish the circumstances surrounding suspected illegal mining activities.

He added that the clause helps separate alleged offenders from innocent persons before the regular police process commences. This ensures that only guilty parties proceed through the proper legal channels. Ihonvbere insisted that this process is necessary for effective law enforcement in the mining sector.

Demands for Clear Hierarchical Guidelines

Despite these explanations, Kalu maintained that the legislation must clearly define the relationship between the proposed service and the police. He emphasized the need to prevent overlapping responsibilities and institutional conflicts. He insisted that the Rangers should operate under the investigative authority of the police.

Kalu argued that any arrest based on reasonable suspicion should trigger the involvement of the Nigeria Police Force. This should be done in line with the Police Act. He expressed worry about Clause twenty-three causing conflict regarding the mandate of the Nigeria Police and the Ranger.

He stated that in the order of hierarchy, the ranger should be under the police in terms of investigation. He believed that the current draft carries out the duty of the Nigeria Police. He noted that the Constitution and the Police Act have given these duties to the police. Therefore, there will be a conflict if not resolved.

The Deputy Speaker remained unconvinced by the arguments presented. He reiterated that the proposed service must not be allowed to exercise powers that could undermine the constitutional mandate of the police. He said any arrest arising from reasonable suspicion should automatically activate the responsibilities of the Nigeria Police Force.

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This activation must occur as provided under the Police Act. The debate highlights the delicate balance needed to create an effective anti-illegal mining unit. It also underscores the importance of respecting existing constitutional frameworks. The House of Representatives will likely need to amend the bill to address these critical concerns before it can proceed further.

The outcome of this debate will determine the operational scope of the Nigeria Mines Ranger Service. Lawmakers must ensure that the new agency complements rather than competes with existing law enforcement agencies. Clarity in the division of labor is essential for successful implementation. The committee will continue to review the bill to resolve these outstanding issues.

Stakeholders in the mining sector are watching these proceedings closely. The final version of the bill will impact how illegal mining is handled in Nigeria. It will also affect the powers of the new ranger service. The government aims to curb illegal mining while protecting the rights of citizens. This legislative effort is a step toward that goal.

The Nigerian legal system relies on clear jurisdictional boundaries. Any ambiguity can lead to legal challenges and operational inefficiencies. The Deputy Speaker's concerns reflect a desire for legal precision. The House Leader's defense reflects a need for practical enforcement tools. Finding a middle ground is crucial for the bill's success.

As the discussion continues, the focus remains on Clause twenty-three. Its amendment or removal could be key to passing the bill. The goal is to establish a service that effectively combats crime. This must be done within the bounds of the Constitution. The House of Representatives is committed to ensuring legal compliance.

The Nigeria Police Force plays a vital role in maintaining law and order. Any new agency must respect this role. The proposed Rangers are meant to support, not supplant, the police. This distinction must be clear in the final legislation. The upcoming amendments will likely address these hierarchical concerns.

The issue of illegal mining is a significant challenge in Nigeria. It affects the economy and environmental security. The proposed service aims to address this problem. However, its powers must be carefully defined. The current debate is an important part of this process.

Lawmakers are working to strike a balance. They want to empower the Rangers without overstepping constitutional limits. This requires careful legislative drafting. The outcome will set a precedent for similar agencies. The House of Representatives is taking this responsibility seriously.