Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission data reveals the national metering rate rose to 64.69 per cent in October 2026, as new customer additions offset the impact of 144,694 new meters installed by DisCos.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has reported that the national electricity metering rate climbed to 64.69 per cent by the end of October 2026. This upward trend in infrastructure coverage occurred even as distribution companies grappled with a significant influx of new subscribers who joined the network during the month. The commission emphasized that this development highlights continued progress in customer metering across the country despite the challenges of rapid network expansion.

October 2026 Metering Statistics and National Impact

The latest Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Factsheet, released on Thursday, details how the installation of 144,694 meters in October 2026 was partially neutralized by the addition of new active customers to the grid. Active customers on the distribution networks rose by 84,325 during the month, increasing the total from 12,827,789 to 12,912,114. This surge in new connections meant that for every 100 meters installed in October, approximately 58 new active customers joined the networks.

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Consequently, the number of customers without meters fell by only 60,369, decreasing from 4,619,769 at the end of September to 4,559,400 at the end of October. This represents a reduction of about 1.3 per cent in the unmetered population. By the end of October 2026, approximately 4.56 million active customers, or roughly 35 per cent of the total, remained without meters. The total number of metered customers rose from 8,208,020 at the end of September to 8,352,714 at the end of October.

Ibadan and Benin DisCos Lead Installation Efforts

Ibadan DisCo metered the most customers over the two-month period from September to October 2026, achieving a total of 94,004 installations. The company installed 46,190 meters in September and 47,814 in October. Benin DisCo secured the second position with 38,709 installations, comprising 22,163 in September and 16,546 in October. Together, these two entities accounted for 132,713 meters, representing about 43 per cent of the national total for the period.

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Other major distribution companies also contributed significantly to the national figures. Port Harcourt DisCo metered 27,680 customers, Abuja DisCo 27,545, Jos DisCo 23,255, and Enugu DisCo 20,838. Eko DisCo metered 18,906 customers, while Ikeja DisCo added 18,486. Kaduna DisCo recorded 15,421 installations, Kano DisCo 12,552, and Yola DisCo 9,753. These numbers illustrate the uneven distribution of metering efforts across the country's diverse geographic regions.

Abuja and Kano DisCos Face Customer Growth Challenges

Abuja DisCo was the only company whose number of unmetered customers rose between September and October 2026. Its active customers increased by 11,069, growing from 1,438,497 to 1,449,566, while it metered 10,357 customers in October. This left Abuja with 243,007 unmetered customers, an increase of 712 from the 242,295 recorded in September. However, its metering rate still edged up from 83.16 per cent to 83.24 per cent because most of its existing customers are already metered.

Kano DisCo also experienced a surge in active customers that outpaced metering efforts. The company metered 9,949 customers in October, nearly four times its September figure of 2,603. Yet, its active customers also grew by 9,790, rising from 821,910 to 831,700. The result was that Kano's unmetered customers fell by only 159, from 468,332 to 468,173. Its metering rate rose from 43.02 per cent to 43.71 per cent. Conversely, Ibadan DisCo added 24,914 active customers in October, but its unmetered customers still fell by 22,900, from 1,020,397 to 997,497.

Performance Categories and Future Metering Targets

The commission categorized distribution companies based on their metering rates, with Eko DisCo achieving the highest rate in October at 91.68 per cent. Ikeja followed with 88.37 per cent, Abuja with 83.24 per cent, and Port Harcourt with 72.49 per cent. These four companies fell into the green category, which covers rates of 70 per cent and above. Jos DisCo's unmetered customers fell by 8,831 and Port Harcourt DisCo's by 5,409 during the period.

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Benin DisCo recorded a rate of 66.02 per cent, Ibadan DisCo 61.87 per cent, and Enugu DisCo 53.08 per cent, placing them in the amber category, which covers rates from 50 to 69 per cent. Kaduna DisCo (44.71 per cent), Kano DisCo (43.71 per cent), Yola DisCo (41.02 per cent), and Jos DisCo (40.34 per cent) remained in the red category, representing rates below 50 per cent. These four companies together metered 60,981 customers in the two months, accounting for about 20 per cent of the national total, highlighting the need for accelerated interventions in these regions.