Nigeria Meets OPEC Quota for Sixth Straight Month with 1.51 Mebpd Crude Production

Nigeria has produced an average of 1.51 million barrels per day in October, meeting its OPEC quota for the sixth consecutive month and showing stable operational performance across key terminals.

Nigeria's upstream sector reported an average output of 1.51 million barrels per day of strict crude oil in October, hitting 101 per cent of the OPEC quota and marking six months in a row of compliance, according to figures released by the Nigeria n Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on Wednesday.

Stable Production Meets OPEC Targets

The data show that Nigeria produced 1.687 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day on average in October 2026, with the strict crude figure excluding condensate at 1.51mbpd. This level satisfies the 1.5mbpd quota set by OPEC. Single‑day highs and lows for the month were 1.79million and 1.60million barrels per day respectively.

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Since May, Nigeria has posted the following monthly averages: 1.53mbpd in May, 1.55mbpd in June, 1.51mbpd in July, 1.50mbpd in August, 1.53mbpd in September and 1.51mbpd in October. These figures confirm a sustained performance trend that the regulatory body attributes to improved operational stability and enhanced crude evacuation efficiency.

Terminal Contributions Highlight Sector Strength

The monthly report breaks down production by major terminals. Forcados Terminal supplied 318.49kbpd, the highest share, while Bonny ranked second with 311.02kbpd. Qua Iboe averaged 173.97kbpd and Escravos posted 134.67kbpd. Bonga followed with 106.65kbpd of crude oil and condensate.

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Operators and stakeholders in the Nigerian upstream sector credit this consistency to a focus on maintaining asset integrity, boosting production reliability, and collaborating closely to elevate operational efficiency.

Implications for Oil Markets and Investment Outlook

By aligning domestic output with its OPEC commitments, Nigeria reinforces its role as a key supplier in global markets and supports price stability for crude oil. The ability to produce steadily at quotas suggests a resilient production base that may buffer the country against sudden supply disruptions.

Investors monitoring the upstream sector can view these figures as an indicator of operational maturity, potentially influencing decisions around financing, partnership agreements, and exploration activities within Nigeria's oil and gas landscape.

Looking Ahead: Continued Commitment to Efficiency

The NUPRC has signaled that the upstream industry will maintain its push for operational excellence, with scheduled reviews of evacuation processes and maintenance schedules planned for the coming quarter. This ongoing focus aims to secure Nigeria's quota adherence and to sustain the upward trajectory seen over the past six months.