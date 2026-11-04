Nigeria Maternal Mortality Crisis UN Women SRHR Conference 2026

UN Women and Nigeria's Federal Government urge stronger collaboration to combat maternal mortality. The Second Annual SRHR Conference 2026 in Abuja highlighted urgent needs for policy implementation and increased investment in reproductive health services.

UN Women and the Federal Government of Nigeria have jointly demanded enhanced cooperation, greater financial investment, and innovative strategies to tackle the persistent crisis of maternal mortality. This urgent call was issued on Wednesday during the Second Annual National Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights ( SRHR) Conference 2026, which was organized by the Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Networks in Abuja.

Maternal Mortality Statistics and Health Challenges

Beatrice Eyong, who serves as the UN Women Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), emphasized that maternal mortality remains a critical public health emergency. She highlighted that approximately 1,000 women die for every 100,000 live births in Nigeria, a statistic that underscores the severity of preventable causes linked to pregnancy and childbirth.

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Eyong further noted that less than half of all births in the country occur within health facilities. This lack of institutional delivery access results in uneven availability of skilled and quality maternal care across different communities. Additionally, adolescent girls encounter substantial barriers, including child marriage, early and unintended pregnancies, gender-based violence, and harmful social norms that limit their autonomy.

Policy Frameworks and Government Collaboration

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, stressed the necessity of robust collaboration among government institutions, development partners, civil society organizations, and local communities. He argued that sexual and reproductive health challenges cannot be resolved by the health sector in isolation, requiring coordinated action across all sectors of society including the private sector.

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Professor Pate advocated for a stronger emphasis on respectful maternity care, the protection of patient dignity and rights, and meaningful community engagement. He insisted that women and girls must participate actively in decisions affecting their health and wellbeing to ensure effective outcomes. This approach aligns with Eyong's call for stronger implementation of existing national policies.

Legal Frameworks and Social Justice Implications

Eyong highlighted that sexual and reproductive health and rights are foundational to gender equality, human rights, social justice, and sustainable development. These rights directly influence educational attainment, economic participation, community resilience, and the overall ability of societies to thrive. She asserted that when women and girls flourish, societies prosper and families are strengthened.

To achieve these goals, the speakers urged the strict implementation of key legal frameworks, including the National Gender Policy, the National Policy on the Health and Development of Adolescents and Young People, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, and the National Health Act 2014. These laws provide the necessary structure to protect vulnerable groups and ensure equitable access to services.

Conference Impact and Future Development Priorities

The Second Annual National Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Conference 2026 served as a pivotal platform for aligning national strategies with global standards. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the event aimed to bridge the gap between policy formulation and practical implementation in healthcare delivery.

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Proceedings at the Abuja conference focused on mobilizing resources and commitment from all sectors to address the systemic issues driving maternal deaths. The collective appeal to stakeholders marks a significant step toward reducing preventable maternal deaths and improving the overall quality of reproductive health services across Nigeria.