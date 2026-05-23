Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Stalls Amid Report of Manipulation

An update on the Nigerian maritime university and the oil-well dispute, as well as a senator's appeal of election results regarding a Delta North Senatorial District primary election.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross Rivers hope What the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa Friday Sermon: The Day of Arafah; the most blessed day of the year!

, By Murtadha Gusau ICPC, El-Rufai and the quiet rebranding of Nigerias anti-corruption war, By Haroon Aremu Senator Ned Nwoko remains the clear choice of the people. The truth cannot be buried by forged figures. The peoples mandate cannot be stolen by intimidation, violence, or state-sponsored manipulation. A senator, Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) has approached the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries Appeal Committee, demanding a review of the outcome of the 18 May Delta North Senatorial District primary elections.

The APC Returning Officer for the election, Johnbull Tonukari, had declared former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa winner after polling 113,309 votes in the exercise. He announced that Mr Nwoko secured 2,612 votes, while Maryam Ali polled 40 votes in the primary election conducted across the senatorial district





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Nigeria Maritime University Maritime Education Politics Senator All Progressives Congress Election Results Intimidation Violence State-Sponsored Manipulation Delta North Senatorial District Ifeanyi Okowa Senator Ned Nwoko

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