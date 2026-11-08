Nigeria Wins First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title for Africa, Beating Japan 2-1

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 after extra time in Rabat to become the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the team, Japan and bronze medallist North Korea.

Nigeria has become the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after the Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 after extra time in Rabat, Morocco.

The victory ends Africa's wait for its first title in the competition since the tournament began in 2008. It also marks a major milestone for Nigerian and African women's football. FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Nigeria in a message delivered after the final. He described the win as a landmark achievement and said the team was well deserved in the final.

Also read Nigeria Beat Japan 2-1 to Win FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Infantino Praises Hosts And Finalists

Infantino also praised Japan for finishing as runners-up and North Korea for securing the bronze medal. Congratulations to Nigeria, world champions of the Under-17 Women's World Cup here in Rabat, Infantino said.

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First African team ever to win a Women's Under-17 World Cup. So many congratulations to Nigeria, well deserved in the final. He added: Congratulations to Japan as well, great silver medal. And DPR Korea, bronze medal at this beautiful Women's Under-17 World Cup.

Infantino also commended Morocco for hosting the tournament. He described the competition and its facilities in Rabat as beautiful, fantastic and wonderful. The final score was 2-1 after extra time, with Nigeria adding a new name to the list of champions. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup began in 2008 and was initially held every two years.

Tournament Format Changes And Past Champions

The competition moved to an annual format from the 2025 edition. North Korea remain the most successful nation in the tournament's history with four titles, won in 2008, 2016, 2024 and 2025. Spain have lifted the trophy twice, in 2018 and 2022. South Korea, France and Japan have each won it once.

Nigeria's triumph in 2026 adds a new name to the list of champions and represents a landmark achievement for African football. The victory is a significant milestone for Nigerian women's football and for the African game. The Flamingos beat Japan to win the historic first U-17 Women's World Cup title. The result confirms Nigeria as the first African team ever to win the Women's Under-17 World Cup.

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The tournament in Morocco concluded with Japan taking silver and North Korea taking bronze. Infantino's message highlighted all three podium teams and the host country. Nigeria's win in Rabat will be remembered as the moment Africa broke through at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.