Nigeria Loses 45-50% of Agricultural Produce Annually to Poor Infrastructure, Says Segun Alabi

Segun Alabi, an agribusiness entrepreneur, says Nigeria loses between 45 and 50 per cent of its agricultural produce annually due to inadequate storage and processing facilities, and calls for increased investment in infrastructure and food processing.

Segun Alabi said yesterday that Nigeria loses between 45 per cent and 50 per cent of its agricultural produce annually to post-harvest losses, largely because of inadequate storage infrastructure and processing facilities.

Alabi said Nigeria can make greater economic gains from agriculture by investing more in food processing, storage, transportation and other supporting infrastructure rather than concentrating predominantly on primary production. Speaking at a news conference in Abuja to mark the company's 10th anniversary, the agribusiness entrepreneur said inadequate infrastructure was undermining farmers' incomes, employment opportunities and Nigeria's potential to earn foreign exchange through agricultural exports.

Also read Pineapple Producer Alabi Charges Nigerians On Food Safety

Pineapple Production Losses

Using pineapple production as an example, he estimated that Nigeria produces about 1.6 million tonnes annually, warning that losing 45 per cent of the output represents a substantial economic waste. He said: "The problem of Nigeria today is not an issue of primary production, but the issue of infrastructure. Every year, we lose more than 45 to 50 per cent of what we produce per annum.

" According to him, improved infrastructure would enable farmers to move their produce to processing factories and markets, reduce wastage and create additional economic opportunities through manufacturing. He argued that food security would remain difficult to achieve if the country continued to lose a significant proportion of what it already produces.

Advertisement

He disclosed that his company was pursuing a pineapple value-chain development strategy that includes the production of pineapple concentrate, canned and freeze-dried pineapple, as well as bromelain, an enzyme derived from pineapple waste. According to him, the company also plans to convert processing waste into renewable energy as part of its ambition to achieve zero-waste production, adding that it was developing an out grower partnership programme to connect more farmers with technical assistance, reliable markets and opportunities to expand their businesses.

Calls for Agricultural Funding

He asked the Federal Government to create a more enabling business environment, improve infrastructure and increase budgetary allocations to agriculture, adding that increased agricultural funding was necessary to match the country's growing population and rising demand for food. He also called for stronger measures to ensure the safety and traceability of agricultural produce, particularly amid concerns about the misuse of chemicals and the possible rejection of Nigerian food products in international markets.

He disclosed that the company had conducted laboratory tests on its pineapple produce to determine chemical residues as part of efforts to obtain certification for its farming operations. According to him, the company is also planning to establish a laboratory at its proposed processing factory to test produce and strengthen quality assurance. He urged food processors and manufacturers to verify the sources of their raw materials, stressing that traceability was essential to consumer safety and international market acceptance.

Expanding International Markets

"If you can't trace it, don't taste it," he said, describing the expression as a principle the company intends to promote in its agricultural operations. The entrepreneur said the company's ambition was to build a Nigerian agricultural business capable of supplying processed pineapple products to international markets, including Europe, America, Canada and Australia. He identified financing for processing facilities, farmer support, infrastructure development and access to markets as areas requiring collaboration among government, financial institutions, development partners and private investors.