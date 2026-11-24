Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim says Nigeria loses about $3 billion yearly to gender-based violence, roughly 1.5 per cent of GDP, as the government targets an assault referral centre in every local government area.

Nigeria loses an estimated $3 billion every year to gender-based violence, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has said. The minister said the loss represents about 1.5 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim disclosed the figure at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday to flag off the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. She said the economic cost of GBV is reflected in lost productivity, an increased healthcare burden and disrupted livelihoods. The minister said nearly one in three Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical or sexual violence. She added that more than 27,000 cases of sexual and gender-based violence were documented in the most recent reporting cycle.

Also read Nigeria Plans to Establish Sexual Assault Referral Centres in All 774 LGAs

She, however, noted that millions of incidents remained unreported. She stressed that the scale of the crisis required urgent and collective action. According to the minister, behind the statistics are thousands of victims and survivors whose lives have been affected by trauma, stigma and silent suffering. She said their experiences demand a stronger and more coordinated national response.

Ministry Targets Assault Referral Centres Nationwide

Sulaiman-Ibrahim disclosed that the ministry was working with state governments to ensure that at least one assault referral centre is established in every local government area across the country. The target covers all 774 LGAs. Stressing the need for political will, she said nothing stops the country from eventually establishing a sexual assault centre in every ward. She described the vision as one she would continue to champion under the Union of Social Impact Intervention.

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The minister further acknowledged the contributions of development partners. She listed UNFPA, UNICEF, the World Bank, the Spring Projects, Ideas International, WaterAid, ActionAid, the Policy Innovation Centre, Save the Children, the Women at Risk International Foundation and the Safe Jobmas, among others. The press briefing also featured remarks by donor organisations and development partners. They made different calls on the government to ensure the effective implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Acts.

Donors Demand Effective Violence Prohibition Act Implementation

They also called for the establishment of referral centres to accommodate victims of sexual and gender-based violence. The calls came as the 16 Days of Activism campaign gets underway. The Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, was represented by the Women's Rights Specialist, Niri Goyit. Goyit stated that ActionAid recognises that ending gender-based violence requires more than legislation and public commitments.

She said it requires the consistent implementation of existing laws, accessible and adequately funded survivor support services, responsive justice systems and accountability at every level. She stressed that survivors must be able to report violence without fear of stigma, intimidation, retaliation or victim-blaming. Goyit also said perpetrators must be held accountable regardless of their status or influence.

2026 Activism Campaign Themes Justice And Survivor Protection

She spoke as the 2026 edition of the 16 Days of Activism begins under the theme UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity. She called on the Federal Government, state governments, justice sector institutions, security agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, the media and community leaders to translate commitments into concrete and measurable action. She urged them to strengthen the enforcement of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and other protective legal frameworks.

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She further called for closing implementation gaps, investing in safe survivor-centred services and ensuring that justice is accessible to every woman and girl. She said this must hold irrespective of a survivor's location or socioeconomic circumstances.