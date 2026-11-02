Nigeria Livestock Minister Urges Unified Partnership for Sustainable Growth

Nigerian Minister of Livestock Development Idi Mukhtar Maiha calls for unified partnerships between pastoralists and farmers to drive sustainable growth and peace in the agricultural sector in Abuja.

Minister of Livestock Development Idi Mukhtar Maiha has called on pastoralists, farmers, and key stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to forge a unified partnership aimed at driving sustainable growth and peaceful coexistence within the livestock sector. This significant appeal was made over the weekend during a One-Day Grand National Thank You Rally organised in Abuja by a coalition of pastoralist organisations to appreciate the federal government's efforts.

Minister Calls For Collaborative Action

Addressing the gathering, which drew state government representatives, ranchers, processors and agricultural commodity associations, Maiha urged livestock associations to collaborate closely with the government and farming communities. He emphasized the urgent need to address production constraints, promote responsible land and water management, and eliminate farmer-herder friction that has plagued the region for years.

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"Take it, own it and use it to improve your livelihood, build peace, harmony and shared prosperity," Maiha declared to the assembled stakeholders. His message underscored the government's commitment to transforming the livestock industry from a source of conflict into a pillar of economic stability and social cohesion across the nation.

Infrastructure And Veterinary Expansion

Detailing ongoing federal interventions, the minister disclosed that seven modern veterinary hospitals have been completed while 14 others are under construction. These facilities are part of comprehensive initiatives in animal disease control, pasture development, and genetic improvement designed to boost productivity and ensure food security.

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The expansion of veterinary infrastructure represents a critical component of the government's strategy to modernize the livestock sector. By improving health services for animals, the ministry aims to reduce losses due to preventable diseases and enhance the overall quality of livestock available for consumption and trade.

State Level Investments Yield Results

Representatives lauded the Federal Government's vision, emphasizing that robust state-level investments in rural water facilities and livestock immunisation are already yielding results. Sani, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Murtala Mohammed Dabo, highlighted the tangible benefits of these collaborative efforts.

Sani explained that "Mr. President has told us, livestock is not conflict; livestock is wealth." He further stated that pastoralists are not a problem; pastoralists are partners. He expressed deep appreciation for President Tinubu's gesture in creating the Ministry of Livestock, which signals a new era of dedicated governance for the sector.

Peacebuilding And Stakeholder Support

Baba Othman Ngelzarma noted that historical neglect of the sector had previously fueled rural insecurity, stressing that proactive collaboration remains vital for peacebuilding. Ngelzarma noted that "The Ministry was created specifically to address the issue of peacebuilding, and that is what the Minister is doing. Peacebuilding is our concern; it is not only the concern of the farmers, it is also our concern."

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Echoing similar sentiments, the National President of the Miyetti Allah Pulaku Yeso Yeso Development Association (MAFYDA), Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, and the President of the Federation of Agricultural and Commodity Associations of Nigeria, Sherif Balogun, pledged their full support for the administration's reforms. Their endorsements highlight a broad consensus among key industry leaders regarding the necessity of the current reforms.

Symbolic Gesture Closes Rally

The rally concluded with the presentation of a traditional Fulani hat to the Minister Maiha on behalf of President Tinubu as a token of appreciation for institutionalising livestock governance at the federal level. This symbolic gesture reflects the cultural significance of the livestock industry and the mutual respect between the government and the pastoralist community.

The event marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria's agricultural policy, signaling a shift towards inclusive growth and conflict resolution. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the government aims to create a sustainable framework that benefits both farmers and pastoralists, ensuring long-term peace and prosperity for all involved in the value chain.