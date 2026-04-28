Nigeria Leverages Intellectual Property to Drive Sports Economy Growth

A seminar hosted by WIPO in Abuja highlighted Nigeria's commitment to utilizing Intellectual Property rights to transform its sports sector into a significant economic driver, focusing on areas like media rights, branding, and sponsorship.

Nigeria is actively positioning Intellectual Property (IP) as a central component of its strategy to foster growth within the sports economy . This commitment was underscored during the 2026 World Intellectual Property Day celebration held in Abuja on Monday, an event organized by the World Intellectual Property Organisation ( WIPO ) under the theme “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate”.

The seminar brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including policymakers, athletes, and prominent figures from the sports and IP industries, creating a valuable forum for discussing the crucial intersection of sports, innovation, and economic advancement. The discussions highlighted a shift in perspective, moving beyond the traditional view of sports as purely recreational activity towards recognizing its potential as a structured and significant economic asset.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, delivered a compelling keynote address emphasizing this transformative vision. He articulated that modern sports are no longer simply about athletic prowess but encompass a complex ecosystem of media rights, branding, sponsorship opportunities, data analytics, and cutting-edge technology – all fundamentally reliant on robust intellectual property protection.

Dikko pinpointed Nigeria’s primary challenge not as a lack of sporting talent, which is abundant, but rather in the ability to effectively identify, safeguard, and commercialize the intellectual property assets inherent within the sports sector. He powerfully stated that intellectual property is the key that unlocks the economic potential of sports, converting activity into a viable and profitable economic force.

The ongoing reforms initiated under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu are specifically designed to reposition sports as a substantial contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a driver of job creation. The Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy is a cornerstone of this effort, aiming to attract investment and secure sustainable financing for the sector.

Dikko also outlined several key obstacles hindering progress, including insufficient awareness of IP rights, inadequate documentation of those rights, the prevalence of piracy, and a limited understanding of the rights associated with athlete image and data. He stressed the urgent need to cultivate a culture where athletes, clubs, and federations are fully aware of and actively protect their intellectual property rights.

Furthermore, he advocated for strong collaboration between the government, the private sector, and regulatory bodies to unlock the full value potential across the entire sports ecosystem. The event also featured remarks from Daren Tang, WIPO Director-General, who described IP as the “invisible engine” that powers the global sports industry. He explained how IP seamlessly connects athlete performance with innovation, business ventures, and global reach, ultimately fueling the multi-billion-dollar sports market.

Tang emphasized that behind every sporting success story lies a foundational framework of patents, trademarks, and copyrights that enable innovation and attract investment. He highlighted the crucial role of IP in supporting advancements in sports technology, the evolution of digital broadcasting, and the development of engaging fan platforms. WIPO reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to leveraging intellectual property as a catalyst for global economic growth and development.

A dynamic panel session further explored practical strategies for unlocking value within the sports business and media landscape. Panelists, including Beverley Agbakoba-Onyejianya, Jammal Mohammed, Gbemisola Abudu, and Emmanuel Olowononi, collectively identified IP as a critical enabler for monetizing sports through well-structured media rights agreements, lucrative sponsorship deals, and robust brand protection measures. A clear consensus emerged among participants that innovation, legal clarity, and collaborative partnerships are essential ingredients for building a competitive and thriving sports economy.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of individuals, including former international football star Daniel Amokachi, and leaders from key IP institutions such as John Asein, Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, and Shafiu Yauri, Registrar of the Trademarks Registry. Other notable attendees included Elsie Attafuah, UN Nigeria Resident Coordinator (A.I), Obiageli Amadiobi, Director-General of NOTAP, and Jane Igwe, Patents and Designs Registrar





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