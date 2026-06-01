Nigeria launches Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund to tackle unemployment and land conflicts

Nigeria's government announces the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund, aiming to provide land, training and financing to millions of young farmers, while addressing chronic land‑use disputes and boosting the agricultural sector under President Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda.

The federal government of Nigeria has unveiled a new programme called the Youth in Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YiALTF), a bold effort to combat soaring youth unemployment and to ease chronic land‑access problems that have long hampered young farmers.

The scheme was announced by Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu, who stressed that lack of secure land tenure is the most significant obstacle for young Nigerians who wish to enter agriculture. He linked the issue to the broader pattern of communal conflict, noting that many of the country's long‑standing disputes over grazing rights, herder‑farmer clashes and other security challenges stem from competition for an increasingly scarce resource: land.

Bagudu warned that without a coordinated approach to land management, Nigeria's agricultural ambitions - a cornerstone of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda - will remain out of reach. He pledged that the federal, state and local governments will collaborate to design a unified framework covering the country's 8,809 political wards, with the aim of modernising land allocation, improving utilisation and creating a more predictable environment for private investment in agribusiness.

The Minister of Youth and Development, Ayodele Olawande, expanded on the fund's objectives, describing it as a direct response to the demographic reality that more than 70 percent of Nigeria's population is under the age of thirty. He argued that agriculture now offers a wide spectrum of opportunities beyond traditional farming, encompassing technology, processing, packaging, marketing, export logistics and innovation across the entire value chain.

According to Olawande, the biggest deterrents for young people are insecure tenure, risk of boundary disputes, and the lingering perception that farming is a low‑status, low‑profit activity. To counter these barriers, the ministry has conducted a nationwide audit of idle assets, identifying surplus parcels of land within youth development centres that can be converted into agricultural hubs. The YiALTF will not simply allocate land; it will deliver comprehensive support services, including training, technical assistance, access to finance and market linkages.

The government has set an ambitious target: to train more than six million young Nigerians over the next three years and to provide mentorship and capital to at least half a million youth‑led agribusiness ventures. International partners welcomed the initiative. Ehui Simeon, Director‑General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, praised the fund as a practical embodiment of the institute's mission to drive agricultural transformation through science and innovation.

He highlighted the twin challenges facing Africa - an ageing farming population and persistent youth unemployment - and argued that linking young entrepreneurs to productive assets can simultaneously rejuvenate the sector and stimulate local economies. Simeon cautioned that the true measure of success will not be the sheer number of hectares allocated but the number of lives changed, the creation of sustainable jobs, and the revitalisation of rural communities.

As the programme rolls out, officials plan to monitor its impact through rigorous data collection, ensuring that land grants are accompanied by capacity‑building programmes and that private capital is mobilised to scale successful models. If implemented effectively, the YiALTF could become a cornerstone of Nigeria's strategy to secure food sovereignty, reduce conflict over land, and embed young people at the heart of the nation's economic future





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