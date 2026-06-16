Nigeria launches Power‑for‑Health programme to secure reliable electricity for hospitals

Nigeria's federal government has introduced the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative, an Energy‑as‑a‑Service model that mobilises private capital and blended financing to provide dependable electricity to federal tertiary hospitals, with plans to expand to all health facilities, aiming to boost medical outcomes and attract investors.

The federal government of Nigeria has launched a comprehensive programme aimed at bridging the chronic power gap that hampers the delivery of health services across the country.

Unveiled on Monday at the National Healthcare Electrification Investors Matchmaking Forum in Lagos, the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative (NPHI) proposes a new financing and delivery model that will bring reliable, sustainable electricity to federal tertiary hospitals and, eventually, to primary and secondary health facilities nationwide. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Iziaq Salako used the platform to highlight that the lack of dependable power is not a peripheral inconvenience but a life‑or‑death issue that directly affects surgeries, vaccine storage, laboratory diagnostics, oxygen supply and emergency response.

He warned that every interruption in electricity supply translates into delayed treatments, compromised patient safety and stalled medical training programmes. The core of the NPHI framework is an Energy‑as‑a‑Service (EaaS) arrangement. Under this model, private energy companies will be responsible for financing, installing, operating and maintaining power systems for participating health institutions. In exchange, they will receive guaranteed payments through blended financing mechanisms that combine government allocations, development finance, climate‑focused funding and private‑sector investment.

This approach is designed to free hospital administrators from the technical and financial burdens of power infrastructure, allowing them to concentrate on clinical care and research while seasoned energy firms ensure uninterrupted electricity. Salako outlined a phased rollout, beginning with the country's federal tertiary hospitals, which host the most complex and power‑intensive services. After demonstrating success at this level, the programme will be extended to secondary and primary care facilities, creating a cascade of benefits throughout the health system.

To oversee implementation, the government has set up an Inter‑Ministerial Steering Committee, a 24‑member Inter‑Agency Technical Committee, Facility Energy Management Teams and a Project Secretariat housed within the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. These bodies will coordinate project selection, monitor performance, and manage the relationships between health providers and energy firms. Recognising that investment readiness is essential for attracting private capital, the ministry has initiated a capacity‑building programme for finance directors of federal hospitals.

Training sessions cover energy economics, project finance, sustainable business models and investor engagement, equipping health administrators with the knowledge to negotiate and manage long‑term energy contracts. The government also cited the support of the UK Partnership for Accelerating Climate Transitions (UK PACT) and Landell Mills International in developing the framework, underscoring the international dimension of the initiative.

In addressing investors, commercial banks, development finance institutions and climate financiers at the forum, Salako emphasized the dual upside of the programme: attractive, stable returns for investors and measurable improvements in health outcomes for Nigerians. He warned that the status quo-characterised by frequent blackouts, soaring electricity bills, mounting debts and reliance on intermittent diesel generators-cannot sustain a modern health system.

Recent incidents, such as the months‑long blackout at University College Hospital in Ibadan following a disconnection from the national grid due to unpaid bills, illustrate the urgent need for a systemic solution. The NPHI is presented as a strategic response to these challenges, aligning Nigeria's health sector with global best practices that recognize electricity as a fundamental component of safe, effective medical care.

By leveraging blended financing and private‑sector expertise, the government hopes to create a resilient power infrastructure that will power life‑saving services, support medical research, and ultimately improve the health of the nation





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